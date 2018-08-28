Search

Inquest opens after death of man in Wymondham incident

PUBLISHED: 14:37 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 08 January 2019

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham. Picture: Simon Finlay

Archant

An inquest has been opened into the death of a man in Wymondham.

William Drewry, 32, died on December 28 last year in Back Lane, Wymondham.

Emergency services were called after concerns were raised for the welfare of the man at 4.44pm.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called at 5.15pm and landed on the pitch at King’s Head Meadow, the home ground of Wymondham Town Football Club.

The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No other people were involved or injured.

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake, opening the inquest in Tuesday, said Mr Drewry lived on Diss Road, Tibenham and was a mobile phone mast engineer.

The medical cause of death was given as hemorrhage due to a traumatic injury to the carotid artery.

The inquest was adjourned to July 1, 2019, at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.

