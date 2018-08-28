Inquest opens after death of man in Wymondham incident
PUBLISHED: 14:37 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 08 January 2019
Archant
An inquest has been opened into the death of a man in Wymondham.
William Drewry, 32, died on December 28 last year in Back Lane, Wymondham.
Emergency services were called after concerns were raised for the welfare of the man at 4.44pm.
The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called at 5.15pm and landed on the pitch at King’s Head Meadow, the home ground of Wymondham Town Football Club.
The man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No other people were involved or injured.
Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake, opening the inquest in Tuesday, said Mr Drewry lived on Diss Road, Tibenham and was a mobile phone mast engineer.
The medical cause of death was given as hemorrhage due to a traumatic injury to the carotid artery.
The inquest was adjourned to July 1, 2019, at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.
