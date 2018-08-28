Search

Inquest into the deaths of two workers who died at Banham Poultry factory delayed

PUBLISHED: 11:03 11 January 2019

Neil Moon (left) and Jonathan (Jon) Collins (right) have been named as the men killed at the Banham Poultry factory in Attleborough. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Archant

An inquest into the deaths of two workers who died at a Norfolk poultry factory has been delayed pending ongoing investigation.

Police at the Banham Poultry factory in Attleborough following an incident. Picture Simon Parkin.Police at the Banham Poultry factory in Attleborough following an incident. Picture Simon Parkin.

Pest controllers Neil Moon, 49, of Broadgate, Whaplode Drove, Spalding, Lincolnshire, and Jonathan (Jon) Collins, 34, of Changi Road, Watton, were found dead at Banham Poultry in Attleborough on Thursday, October 4 last year.

At a pre inquest review in Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Friday, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said she was still awaiting reports and that the case was not ready for inquest.

She adjourned the hearing for another pre inquest review on Thursday, April 11.

Emergency services were called to the factory on Station Road at about 1.10am, following reports two subcontractors from a pest control company working on the site had been found dead.

Earlier this week, Norfolk police said a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) was still ongoing.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

