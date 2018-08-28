Search

Inquest into death of Norwich prisoner delayed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

PUBLISHED: 12:31 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:30 11 January 2019

Solomon Bygrave. Picture: Archant

Submitted

An inquest into the death of a Norwich prisoner has been delayed until later this month.

Solomon Bygrave, 32, died at Norwich prison on February 2, 2018.

On Friday, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake told Norfolk Coroner’s Court that his inquest was due to be heard on Monday, January 14.

But she added: “Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, we are not able to proceed on that date and I propose to adjourn this matter for another pre inquest review.”

The hearing has been adjourned until Monday, January 21, by which point another date for the inquest will be fixed.

