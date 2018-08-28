Inquest opens into death of retired Norwich maintenance worker

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest has opened into the death of a former maintenance worker from Norwich.

James Evans was found unresponsive in his home in Calvert Street, Norwich, on October 11 last year.

At the inquest opening into the 68-year-old’s death on Wednesday, Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich heard how Mr Evans had been a retired maintenance worker.

The medical cause of death was given as 1A, unascertained.

The case has been adjourned until Thursday, April 4.