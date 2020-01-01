Search

Date set for inquest into death of man at chemical plant

PUBLISHED: 12:57 17 April 2020

Rob Cranston, second from left, with wife Claire and sons Owen and Lewis. Picture: Family submit/Go Fund Me

Rob Cranston, second from left, with wife Claire and sons Owen and Lewis. Picture: Family submit/Go Fund Me

A date has been set for a full inquest into the death of a man who died in an explosion at a chemical plant in Norwich.

Robert Cranston, 46, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on July 27, 2018, after suffering serious injuries following an incident at Briar Chemicals on Sweet Briar Road, Norwich.

The inquest into his death was opened on August 20, 2018, then adjourned.

At a pre-inquest review, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Friday, April 17, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, adjourned the case for a further pre-inquest review on June 29, followed by a full inquest, provisionally set for September 28.

Mr Cranston was a well-known cricketer, and tributes following his death described him as a “first-rate man”, “talented sportsman” and “superb team-mate”.

A former Hewett School pupil, he grew up in Lakenham, Norwich, and lived off Hall Road in the area.

