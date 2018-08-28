Search

Inquest adjourned into death of man who died in crash between a 4x4 and a lorry

PUBLISHED: 13:06 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:16 24 January 2019

The Foulden Road, near Didlington, where Luke Ware died in a collision between his 4x4 vehicle and a HGV. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

An inquest into the death of a 29-year-old man who died in a car crash in South Norfolk has been adjourned.

Luke Ware, a plumber from Foulden, near Thetford, died when the 4x4 he was driving collided with an HGV in Foulden Road in Didlington on October 9 last year.

At the inquest opened into his death in October, Norfolk Coroner’s Court heard how Mr Ware’s cause of death had been given as extensive chest injuries caused by a road traffic collision.

At a pre-inquest review on Thursday, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, told the court Mr Ware’s case was not yet ready for a full inquest and the case was adjourned until April 24.

