Inquest adjourned into death of man who died in crash between a 4x4 and a lorry
PUBLISHED: 13:06 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:16 24 January 2019
An inquest into the death of a 29-year-old man who died in a car crash in South Norfolk has been adjourned.
Luke Ware, a plumber from Foulden, near Thetford, died when the 4x4 he was driving collided with an HGV in Foulden Road in Didlington on October 9 last year.
At the inquest opened into his death in October, Norfolk Coroner’s Court heard how Mr Ware’s cause of death had been given as extensive chest injuries caused by a road traffic collision.
At a pre-inquest review on Thursday, Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, told the court Mr Ware’s case was not yet ready for a full inquest and the case was adjourned until April 24.
