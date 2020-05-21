Video

Indian restaurant donates meals to emergency service workers

Sprowston firefighters enjoying their free meal from Rishi restaurant in Norwich. Picture: Rishi Rishi

An Indian restaurant manager has thanked emergency service workers for their work during lockdown with a free takeaway.

Monty Ali, owner of Rishi restaurant in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Monty Ali, owner of Rishi restaurant in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Monty Ali, from Rishi restaurant on Mousehold Lane, Norwich, made the meals for around eight firefighters from Sprowston fire station on nearby Chartwell Road.

It is not the first time Mr Ali has donated food to emergency service workers as last month he gave meals to paramedics and next month he will donate food to the police.

He said: “The virus is affecting everyone and I’m trying to help local people. Money is not important to us - life is. If we didn’t have ambulance crews, firefighters or doctors and nurses we would be nowhere.

“The fire crew really enjoyed the meal. Every time they go past the restaurant the peep their engines.”

Rishi has just restarted delivery to people’s homes since lockdown.

