Search

Advanced search

Video

Indian restaurant donates meals to emergency service workers

PUBLISHED: 20:33 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 20:33 21 May 2020

Sprowston firefighters enjoying their free meal from Rishi restaurant in Norwich. Picture: Rishi

Sprowston firefighters enjoying their free meal from Rishi restaurant in Norwich. Picture: Rishi

Rishi

An Indian restaurant manager has thanked emergency service workers for their work during lockdown with a free takeaway.

Monty Ali, owner of Rishi restaurant in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMonty Ali, owner of Rishi restaurant in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Monty Ali, from Rishi restaurant on Mousehold Lane, Norwich, made the meals for around eight firefighters from Sprowston fire station on nearby Chartwell Road.

It is not the first time Mr Ali has donated food to emergency service workers as last month he gave meals to paramedics and next month he will donate food to the police.

He said: “The virus is affecting everyone and I’m trying to help local people. Money is not important to us - life is. If we didn’t have ambulance crews, firefighters or doctors and nurses we would be nowhere.

“The fire crew really enjoyed the meal. Every time they go past the restaurant the peep their engines.”

MORE: Free Easter treats for NHS workers as demand for eggs plummets

Rishi has just restarted delivery to people’s homes since lockdown.

For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

Click here to find out more about the EDP’s Here to Help campaign.

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

McDonald’s reveals when it plans to re-open Norfolk drive-throughs

McDonald's have revealed when it hopes to reopen its drive-thrus in Norfolk. Pic: Archant

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Families flock to park on hottest day of the year after lockdown easing

People flock to the Norwich Earlham Park due to hot weather. Since lockdown restrcitions have been altered the public may spend as much time outside as they wish. Pictures: Archant

Mystery surrounds origin of keyboard embedded in city street

The Norwich keyboard, in the pavement on the corner of Princes Street and Elm Hill. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

McDonald’s reveals when it plans to re-open Norfolk drive-throughs

McDonald's have revealed when it hopes to reopen its drive-thrus in Norfolk. Pic: Archant

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Families flock to park on hottest day of the year after lockdown easing

People flock to the Norwich Earlham Park due to hot weather. Since lockdown restrcitions have been altered the public may spend as much time outside as they wish. Pictures: Archant

Mystery surrounds origin of keyboard embedded in city street

The Norwich keyboard, in the pavement on the corner of Princes Street and Elm Hill. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Mystery solved! Origin of Norwich keyboard revealed

Molly Sole is a digital artist who has worked on blockbuster film franchises such as Harry Potter, Star Wars and James Bond. She created the Norwich keyboard when she was an NUA student between 1999 and 2001. Picture: Archant/NostalgiaNerd/YouTube

How to organise a funeral during coronavirus lockdown in Norfolk and Suffolk

Funeral services have changed due to social distancing measures. Co-operative Funeralcare explain everything you need to know Picture: Alex Cantrill-Jones / ACJ Media

Five more coronavirus deaths across Norfolk hospitals as death toll passes 350

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, Norfolk and Norwich and James Paget hospitals. Picture: Archant

Inquest opened into death of man, 25, who died on the A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Indian restaurant donates meals to emergency service workers

Sprowston firefighters enjoying their free meal from Rishi restaurant in Norwich. Picture: Rishi
Drive 24