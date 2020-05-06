Search

Indian restaurant in Norwich giving away hundreds of meals to NHS workers

PUBLISHED: 13:21 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:21 06 May 2020

Namaste Village owner Vijay Jetani (second from right). The restaurant is cooking hundreds of meals for NHS frontline stafd during the coronavitus lockdown. Picture: Namaste Village

Namaste Village owner Vijay Jetani (second from right). The restaurant is cooking hundreds of meals for NHS frontline stafd during the coronavitus lockdown. Picture: Namaste Village

Archant

Generous diners have helped raise hundreds of pounds towards free Indian meals for NHS workers during the coronavirus lockdown.

One of the meals prepared by chefs at Namaste Village Indian restaurant on Queens Road, Norwich, for NHS frontline workers. Picture: Namaste VillageOne of the meals prepared by chefs at Namaste Village Indian restaurant on Queens Road, Norwich, for NHS frontline workers. Picture: Namaste Village

Since the end of March Namaste Village Indian restaurant on Queens Road, Norwich, has dished up 670 meals to frontline workers.

Deliveries have been made to healthcare bases including the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Norwich Practices Health and Walk In Centre in Rouen Road and Norwich Community Hospital on Bowthorpe Road.

One of the deliveries to frontline NHS staff from Namaste Village Indian restaurant in Norwich. Picture: Vijay JetaniOne of the deliveries to frontline NHS staff from Namaste Village Indian restaurant in Norwich. Picture: Vijay Jetani

Donations have come through the restaurant’s Dosa on the Wall scheme, which was set up three years ago and allows diners to donate £4 for a meal to go to someone in need.

Vijay Jetani, 35, owner and business director of Namaste Village, said: “We have been able to make a good amount of meals.

“Being able to help frontline workers means a lot to me and my team. It is very special. I want to say thank you. These are the frontline workers who are putting a lot at risk to keep society functioning. What they do is very valuable.”

Since lockdown began, all food through Dosa on the Wall has been sent to people within the NHS and funds have come through payments from direct orders, rather than through a third party including Just Eat and Deliveroo, and the restaurant takes out what it would have paid for in commission to those businesses.

So far, £2,753 has been raised for the frontline worker meals which pays for 688 meals.

As well as from would-be commission money, the money for frontline worker meals has come from direct donations from customers and from the Meals for the NHS national charity.

MORE: ‘We are ready to fight’ - Indian restaurant amazed at support for deliveries during lockdown

Mr Jetani, from Reepham Road in Norwich, said he wanted to carry on supplying free meals to NHS staff after lockdown is lifted.

Before the pandemic, the takeaway aspect was a small part of the business, which can seat 110 people, but since lockdown demand has increased and it now does an average of 250 deliveries per week as well as 50 deliveries a week of fresh groceries.

“We have got more resolve now. Lockdown should be eased as soon as possible but with precautions otherwise there would be consequences that would be more devastating,” Mr Jetani added.

To support the scheme visit www.namasteindiannorwich.com

