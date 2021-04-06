Breaking
Emergency services called to incident near city centre car park
Published: 2:31 PM April 6, 2021 Updated: 2:41 PM April 6, 2021
- Credit: Simon Parkin
Emergency services are responding to an incident in Norwich city centre.
Police were at the scene of the incident close to St Andrew’s Street.
Officers and police vehicles could be seen inside an entrance to a site at the rear of St Andrew’s Car Park.
Three ambulances and an East Anglian Air Ambulance response vehicle are also attending the incident which began shortly after 1.30 on Tuesday.
