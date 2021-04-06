Emergency services called to incident near city centre car park

Breaking

Published: 2:31 PM April 6, 2021 Updated: 2:41 PM April 6, 2021

Emergency services at scene of incident in Norwich city centre. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Emergency services are responding to an incident in Norwich city centre.

Police were at the scene of the incident close to St Andrew’s Street.

Emergency services at scene of incident at rear of St Andrew's Car Park. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Officers and police vehicles could be seen inside an entrance to a site at the rear of St Andrew’s Car Park.

Three ambulances and an East Anglian Air Ambulance response vehicle are also attending the incident which began shortly after 1.30 on Tuesday.

Emergency services in St Andrew's Street in Norwich following reports of incident. - Credit: Simon Parkin

More to follow

