One more to go! Norwich's joy as England storm into Euros final
- Credit: Danielle Booden
They did it!
England are in the Euro 2020 finals after a tense 120 minutes of football which led to an extra time 2-1 win over Denmark.
It was a nervy first half, with Denmark taking the lead before England equalised with an own goal.
Fans were on the edge of their seats at The Arena fan zone in Sprowston, with the first half goal leading to joyous celebrations and energy levels through the roof.
The second half was somewhat more subdued as England struggled to find the back of the net.
Football fan Finn Rowan, whose hopes had been high at the start of the match, admitted: "It's not looking good."
But in extra time a foul on Raheem Sterling saw Harry Kane take the Three Lions ahead with a penalty, with the roar of cheers echoing throughout Sprowston.
And we all know how it finished. With England storming back to victory - and the final.
Danny Banthorpe, fan zone event organiser with Pop Up Pictures, said it was "fantastic" with "mostly well-behaved spectators".
"It was a very tense game but, overall, a nice crowd and we kept it under control," he said. "For us the safety of the people comes first. Great night, great result.
"There was a last bit of tension, but we got there. Now it’s time to clean up."
Here are photos of how, from the highs to the lows, the night unfolded at fan zone.