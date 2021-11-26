News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Plans to improve busy Norwich ring road crossing revealed

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:43 PM November 26, 2021
The public are being asked for their views on proposed improvement works to a crossing on Heartsease Lane.

Part of the Norwich ring road could be made safer for cyclists and pedestrians as plans to upgrade a busy crossing have been revealed.

Norfolk County Council was recently awarded £1.2 million from the Department for Transport’s Active Travel Fund to invest in local infrastructure projects that support the promotion of walking and cycling.

It is one of several schemes being developed across the county and looks to upgrade and replace the existing Toucan crossing with a crossing for cyclists and pedestrians. 

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport said: “This proposal follows similar schemes and seeks to make the area safer for all users whilst encouraging further use of these fantastic off-road routes.” 

The work would include carriageway resurfacing and the installation of double yellow lines in the vicinity of the Heartsease Lane and Rider Haggard Road junction. 

Visit the project webpage www.norfolk.gov.uk/heartseaselane to view the plans in more detail and further information on how to comment. 

