Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk

21 January, 2019 - 10:47
File photo of icy roads near Stalham as the Met Office issue a weather warning for ice. Picture Archant.

File photo of icy roads near Stalham as the Met Office issue a weather warning for ice. Picture Archant.

Archant

Temperatures plummeted to -7C over the weekend and now the Met Office has issued a weather warning for ice across Norfolk and Waveney.

The warning is in place from midnight until midday tomorrow for most parts of the country.

It states that road, bus and train services could be delayed and people could be injured due to slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Dan Holley, of Norwich-based Weatherquest said the risk of ice is “significant”.

He tweeted: “A band of rain will move eastwards tonight, some squally bursts in places with some sleet possible on the back edge. Clearing skies late in the night will allow road temperatures to fall below freezing - significant risk of ice on Tuesday morning, especially further west.”

Last night temperatures dropped to -6.1C in Santon Downham, -5.4C in Marham and -4.3C at Houghton Hall.

