Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Norfolk braces itself for a cold night as temperatures plummet below freezing

PUBLISHED: 20:40 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 20:40 10 December 2018

A gritting lorry out on the roads. Picture: Ian Burt

A gritting lorry out on the roads. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant

Parts of Norfolk could experience temperatures as low as minus five tonight as winter tightens its grip on the county but just how cold some areas will get will be determined by cloud cover.

Forecasters have warned of difficult gritting conditions on Norfolk’s roads as clear skies over parts of the county will cause temperatures to drop to minus five while elsewhere cloud cover could keep temperatures at five degrees.

On Twitter, Dan Holley from Norwich based forecaster Weatherquest warned: “A difficult night for road gritting, hugely dependent on cloud cover. Where the cloud lingers temperatures will remain above freezing, but under clear skies the usual prone spots could drop as low as -5C.”

The forecaster also said some areas cold be at risk of freezing fog.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

Conisford Court, Norwich where 26 apartments went up for sale in May. Pic: www.savills.com

Chinese takeaway delivery driver arrested for drug driving in Norwich

Chinese delivery driver caught drug driving in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Twitter.

Man jailed for sexually motivated attack on lone female on Norwich path

Attempted kidnapping on Marriott's Way footpath. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated The 16 cones that sparked severe rush hour delays in Norwich

A closed bus lay-by contributed to hour-long delays. Photo: Dan Grimmer

High school student to represent city in Miss Teen Galaxy pageant

Lauren Burman is Miss Teen Norwich Galaxy. Photo: Gemma Burman

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide