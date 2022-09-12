Search for relatives of man staying in Norwich who died aged 52

Michael Jones, who was staying in Norwich, has died without a clear next-of-kin - Credit: Stuart Anderson

The death of a 52-year-old man has prompted an appeal to trace his next-of-kin.

Michael Jones, who was staying in the Norwich area, died on Friday, September 9.

Despite extensive enquiries, no next-of-kin has been identified by the Coroner's Office.

It is thought that Mr Jones may have relatives in the Norfolk area.

Anyone with information relating to Mr Jones is asked to contact the Coroner's Office via 01603 774773.