Hungarian restaurant in Norwich lodges bid to serve alcohol

A Hungarian eatery in Norwich has bid for permission to serve alcohol with its meals.

Goulash House, on St Stephens Road, applied to Norwich City Council for a premises licence on November 7.

In the application, they say: “We intend to widen the gastronomic experience that we provide by selling alcoholic beverages with our meals (spirits, wines, beers, cocktails).

“Although we encourage the guest to enjoy any alcohol beverages with food, we will serve alcoholic drinks on their own as well.”

They said their wine menu would include special Hungarian varieties which could only be bought in the restaurant.

The restaurant often appears among the top restaurants in Norwich on TripAdvisor, and, as of Thursday, was ranked fourth out of 674 eateries.

People are invited to comment on the application, and have until December 5 to do so.