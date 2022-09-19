Hundreds attend Norwich Cathedral service to bid farewell to the Queen

Hundreds gathered in the nave of the Norwich Cathedral to watch the Queen's state funeral - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Solemn crowds filed into Norwich Cathedral on Monday morning to bid a final goodbye to Her Majesty.

Beneath the historic vaulted ceilings hundreds of people gathered to watch a live stream of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral from Westminster.

Hundreds watched on with tears in their eyes as the service with live streamed from Westminster - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Her Majesty’s funeral was shown on a screen in the nave.

Ahead of the showing – which began just before 11am – families and individuals alike gathered at the landmark building to pay their respects.

The nave was silent as people lit candles and reflected on the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Sitting in the nave or watching from the aisles, many members of the public had tears in their eyes as Britain’s longest reigning monarch was laid to rest.

Among them was Sharon Adams, who wanted to watch the funeral at the cathedral "to be around people".

The congregation watched on with other members of the community - Credit: Sonya Duncan

She said: “It’s a communal act rather than a solitary one. I think it’s important to share this moment with the community.”

With her was her friend, Miriam Adams, said: “It is a historical event. I’m glad to get to watch it here.”

Emotions were shared among the hundreds in the nave - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Liudmyla Shum, who is from Ukraine, said: “I am not British but I loved and respected Queen Elizabeth.”

The state funeral was streamed on multiple screens throughout the cathedral - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Among those dressed in formal funeral attire was Karen and Karl Jungnickel.

Karen said: “This is our way of giving thanks to Her Majesty – we want to be part of it because we were huge fans of the Queen and all she did for us.”

Members of the community sat solemnly as the Queen's funeral took place - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Leading the event at Norwich Cathedral was acting Dean, Reverend Dr Peter Doll.

He welcomed the congregation, and added: “Showing the funeral here gives people a chance to come together.

"It certainly will be as close as possible to being at Westminster.

The Norwich Cathedral has been open throughout the period of mourning to give members of the community a chance to reflect and give thanks to Her Majesty the Queen - Credit: Sonya Duncan

“People will be invited to join in with the hymns and the national anthem so it’s like taking part in a similar way to the people who are there.

“We’ve been open throughout the period of mourning, giving people space to reflect and give thanks.

"It has been lovely to give people the chance to experience the funeral together.”