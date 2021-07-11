News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Video

Watch: Hundreds queue for hours outside Norwich bar for Euro 2020 final

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 8:02 PM July 11, 2021   
Norwich businesses are flying their England flags ahead of the Euros final tomorrow night.

More than 300 football fans queued outside of Stadia Norwich to watch the Euro 2020 final - Credit: Emily Thompson

There are football fans, and then there are football fanatics! 

Hundreds of excited England supporters have been queuing outside Stadia in Norwich since 10.30am today (Sunday, July 11) - despite the fact it was not due to open its doors till 5.30pm. 

The bar on Upper King Street has offered walk-ins only for the duration of lockdown, which includes the Euro 2020 final. 

Tracey Jones has been the general manager for six years and described today's atmosphere there as “electric”. 

She said: “We can accommodate for 180 people while following Covid regulations and staying safe, but we’ve had in excess of 300 people queuing to get in. Some are still outside now hoping that people might leave before the big match. 

You may also want to watch:

“Everyone is very excited at the moment, and everyone has also been really good. We’ve not had to ask anyone to leave during the whole of the Euros and 99 percent of customers have been well behaved.” 

Ms Jones added that staff is using a red and yellow card system to make sure everyone keeps well-behaved and follows the rules tonight.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Baffling loophole' - How city bar can legally serve pints despite ban
  2. 2 Missing pay machine means drivers can park for free in city car park
  3. 3 Forced sale of pub site should serve as warning over other eyesores
  1. 4 Bosses say no to Monday staff lie-in after England game
  2. 5 Parking charges for two Norwich parks could be in place by end of year
  3. 6 GoGoDiscover 2021: Everything you need to know about the city’s T-Rex trail 
  4. 7 Hell's Kitchen chef flying from LA for Norwich pub takeover
  5. 8 ‘It was no bother’ - Hero delivery driver rescues woman stuck on floor for an hour
  6. 9 School closed for safety reasons after more debris falls from ceiling
  7. 10 Where to get a great Sunday roast in Norwich
Euro 2020
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

new proposed hotel

New city centre hotel given the go-ahead

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Phil Cutter decorates the Murderers as he prepares for the England against Ukraine football match in

Coronavirus

Landlord's heartbreak as he is told pub must close for Euro 2020 final

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Debenhams Orford Place Norwich

'It will be positive' - Debenhams building in Norwich goes under offer

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Sam Moore, pictured with her son Jayden, who got a penalty notice after parking in an adult and chil

Mum in family space with disabled son in car gets £60 penalty

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus