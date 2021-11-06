'A fight for our future': Protesters march city streets over climate crisis

Sisters Aeryn, seven, and Willow Cholerton, four, with their homemade banners at the COP26 protest as demonstrators gather at City Hall in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The entire city needs to pull together if the devastating impact on climate change is to be halted, campaigners have said.

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Norwich on November 6 to make their voices heard as world leaders sit down at COP26.

A large crowd of activists including representatives from several different campaign groups came together outside City Hall armed with banners and placards with unmistakable messages of eco-consciousness.

Among the groups represented were Extinction Rebellion, Norwich Friends of the Earth and the Norfolk Campaign Against Climate Change.

The demonstration began with a number of keynote speakers from across the political spectrum giving addresses, including Norwich South MP Clive Lewis and Steffan Aquarone, leader of the Liberal Democrats group on Norfolk County Council.

He said: "What we are talking about is a crisis of democracy."

Mr Lewis called for the government to roll-out measures that could be accessed widely, rather than trying to rely on what he called "science fiction technology".

Clive Lewis, Labour MP, speaks at the XR COP26 protest at City Hall in Norwich.

He added: "Boris Johnson needs to shut up and put his money where his mouth is. This is a fight for our children's future."

More than 500 people turned out for the rally which marched from City Hall to Chapelfield Gardens, with demonstrators carrying banners along the way.

Among the slogans carried on these included "no planet b", "no more blah blah blah" and "cop out, act now".

And among the activists demonstrating were families and young children, setting their own examples for the older generations.

Aeryn and Willow Cholerton, aged seven and four, travelled from Snettisham for the demonstration with their mum, Forest School teacher Michaela Darton, both carrying signs of their own making.

Aeryn said: "We have come because we want to make the world better and stop pollution."

Ms Darton added: "We were told about the rally by a few friends who said they wanted to help make a difference and Aeryn said she wanted to come too - and insisted on making her own sign."

The demonstration was organised by the COP26 Norfolk Coalition, which consists of organisations from across the county demanding rapid and decisive change towards the global climate crisis.

