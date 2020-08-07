Search

Hundreds of children’s shoes laid outside city hall by climate protesters

PUBLISHED: 12:45 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:45 07 August 2020

'The Missing Shoes' Extinction Rebellion Norwich symbolically lay out hundreds of pairs of children's shoes across the steps of Norwich City Hall to represent some of those killed by the climate and ecological crisis, past and future. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

'The Missing Shoes' Extinction Rebellion Norwich symbolically lay out hundreds of pairs of children's shoes across the steps of Norwich City Hall to represent some of those killed by the climate and ecological crisis, past and future. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Hundreds of pairs of children’s shoes have been laid out on the steps of Norwich City Hall as part of a protest by climate change campaigners.

'The Missing Shoes' Extinction Rebellion Norwich symbolically lay out hundreds of pairs of children's shoes across the steps of Norwich City Hall to represent some of those killed by the climate and ecological crisis, past and future. Bob, Jenn Clarkhouse, Steve Baker and Charlotte Taylor. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN'The Missing Shoes' Extinction Rebellion Norwich symbolically lay out hundreds of pairs of children's shoes across the steps of Norwich City Hall to represent some of those killed by the climate and ecological crisis, past and future. Bob, Jenn Clarkhouse, Steve Baker and Charlotte Taylor. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Extinction Rebellion Norwich organised the symbolic display which they said represented those dying every year from ecological and climate-related crisis.

Activist and Norwich resident Jenn Parkhouse said: “We cannot delay dealing with our destructive impact on the planet any longer. Children are being massively affected by rising sea levels and the loss of their homes and in so many cases, their lives.

'The Missing Shoes' Extinction Rebellion Norwich symbolically lay out hundreds of pairs of children's shoes across the steps of Norwich City Hall to represent some of those killed by the climate and ecological crisis, past and future. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN'The Missing Shoes' Extinction Rebellion Norwich symbolically lay out hundreds of pairs of children's shoes across the steps of Norwich City Hall to represent some of those killed by the climate and ecological crisis, past and future. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“It is a very moving display and it’s quite prophetic that we happen to be doing this on what is probably the hottest day of the year.”

It was the penultimate Missing Shoes action in region, with similarly-themed events already having taken place around the region including Cambridge, Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds,

'The Missing Shoes' Extinction Rebellion Norwich symbolically lay out hundreds of pairs of children's shoes across the steps of Norwich City Hall to represent some of those killed by the climate and ecological crisis, past and future. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN'The Missing Shoes' Extinction Rebellion Norwich symbolically lay out hundreds of pairs of children's shoes across the steps of Norwich City Hall to represent some of those killed by the climate and ecological crisis, past and future. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Lowestoft, Downham Market, Kings Lynn and Long Stratton. The final event is planned at Sizewell on Sunday, August 9.

Ms Parkhouse added: “Government must not bail out carbon-heavy industries but work towards reducing emissions and investing in a low carbon future.

'The Missing Shoes' Extinction Rebellion Norwich symbolically lay out hundreds of pairs of children's shoes across the steps of Norwich City Hall to represent some of those killed by the climate and ecological crisis, past and future. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN'The Missing Shoes' Extinction Rebellion Norwich symbolically lay out hundreds of pairs of children's shoes across the steps of Norwich City Hall to represent some of those killed by the climate and ecological crisis, past and future. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“Locally it is ecological suicide for Norfolk County Council to continue with their 20th century vanity project to build the Norwich Western Link.”

