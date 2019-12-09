Search

Hundreds of homes and businesses in Norwich hit by power cut

PUBLISHED: 13:02 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:19 09 December 2019

Hundreds of homes and businesses across East Anglia have been affected by two large power cuts. Picture: UK Power Networks

Hundreds of homes and businesses across Norwich have been affected by two large power cuts.

459 customers across 18 postcodes and 546 across four postcodes have been affected by an area wide power cut today.

UK Power Networks became aware of the power outage at 9.56am on Monday, December 9 after an underground electricity cable faulted on the high voltage network, causing the area wide power cut.

A total of 24 customers called the electricity provider about the outage.

Engineers were on site carrying out investigations at 11.07am.

A spokesperson from UK Power Networks said: "Engineers are now on site, carrying out investigations into the fault. Once they have completed their assessment, they will carry out repairs.

"We're sorry this is taking longer than expected, We will stay in touch with our engineers and keep you updated with their progress."

Postcodes affected include, NR10 3, NR10 5, NR11 8, NR12 0, NR12 9, NR16 1, NR28 0, NR28 9, NR28 O, NR9 4, NR20 0 and NR3 3.

Engineers have estimated that power should be restored between 1.30 and 2.30.pm.

