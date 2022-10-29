Hundreds flock to city centre Harry Potter event

Crowds have gathered in the city centre today to embrace their inner wizard at a Harry Potter-themed event.

Castle Quarter has invited little witches and wizards to have their photo taken in front of a mock-up of the film's recognisable platform nine and three-quarters.

As well as the hidden entrance to get on to the Hogwarts Express platform, visitors can also sit in Ron Weasley's blue Ford Anglia.

Hundreds queued for a Harry Potter event at Castle Quarter - Credit: Archant

Visitors to Hogwarts Halloween have also been making their own magic wands and trying on the Sorting Hat to see which house they belong in.

Queues could be seen snaking through the mall all the way to the White Lion Street entrance at about 12pm.

All the activities are free to take part in and will continue until 4pm on the first floor of the shopping centre for one day only.

There is also a competition running with the chance to win a goodie bag and vouchers.

