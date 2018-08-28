Video

Hundreds get into Christmas spirit at carols service in aid of Norwich disability centre

Hundreds of people enjoyed the Carols for Christmas candlelit concert, organised by the Eastern Daily Press and the Norwich Evening News, in St Peter Mancroft Church last night. All money raised will go to The Hamlet, a Norwich-based charity which supports children and young adults with complex health needs.

The event featured singing from Choral Scholars of the Church and Broadland Youth Choir, as well as readings from EDP editor David Powles, Pauline Morgan of The Hamlet Charity and the county’s police and crime commissioner Lorne Green.

Mr Powles, EDP and Norwich Evening News editor, said: “Our Christmas service is one of my highlights of the festive period and the perfect way to get in the mood, with the added bonus of raising money for a great cause too.”

