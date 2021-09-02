News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Hundreds raised after double burglary of domestic abuse group

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 5:00 PM September 2, 2021   
Lorraine Curston, founder of Dawn's New Horizon domestic abuse support group, outside its charity sh

Lorraine Curston, founder of Dawn's New Horizon domestic abuse support group, outside its charity shop on Cannerby Lane, Sprowston, in April 2021. - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Hundreds of pounds has been donated to a domestic abuse support group after a storage unit for donated clothes was broken into.

Around £700 has been raised for a £1,000 secure unit to store clothes and other items for Dawn's New Horizon, which has a charity shop on Cannerby Lane, Sprowston.

The burglaries of the clothes destined for people fleeing domestic abuse took place in the organisation's former shed behind the Sprowston shop on July 29 and August 3.

Clothes left outside the Dawn's New Horizon donation storage shed on Cannerby Lane in Sprowston.

Clothes left outside the Dawn's New Horizon donation storage shed on Cannerby Lane in Sprowston after a thief stole clothes from the building on August 3, 2021. - Credit: Lorraine Curston

A man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary and two counts of theft after a police appeal and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Lorraine Curston, 55, founder of Dawn's New Horizon, said: "The community support has been amazing. After the burglaries lots of people were coming from across Norfolk with donations. We are able to give more to people which has been great."

