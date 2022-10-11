Hundreds attend supermarket opening with £1,000 in vouchers given away

Video

Queues outside the Food Warehouse in the Longwater Retail Park this morning - Credit: Submitted

Queues were reported on roads around a city retail park after hundreds of people gathered for the opening of a new supermarket which promised to give away £1,000 in vouchers.

The first three customers were also allowed to do a trolley dash to pick up as many items as they could in a minute during the opening of the Food Warehouse supermarket on the Longwater Retail Park in Costessey at 8am on Tuesday morning.

Those hoping to browse faced hour-long waits in the queues to get in, where free vouchers were given to the first 100 customers.

The store has become the chain's second in the city after it opened a store in Hall Road in 2020.

Food Warehouse was set up in 2014 by Iceland Foods and uses a wholesale model but customers do not need to become members.







