More than 100 people join huge litter pick around town

From left, Claire Bradley, Stuart Snelling, John Ward, the Rev James Stewart and Ian Mackie collecting litter in Thorpe St. Andrew and in the River Yare on Saturday. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

More than 60 bags of rubbish were collected as an army of volunteers gave up part of their Bank Holiday weekend to help clean up their town.

Armed with biodegradable bags, over 110 people across five teams came together on Saturday to fill a skip with the rubbish they had picked up around Thorpe St Andrew.

Scarlett, eight, and Matilda, seven, joined mum Victoria Waterhouse in picking up litter around Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

People of all ages joined in between 10am and 3pm for the event organised by the town council.

The main areas targeted included Yarmouth Road, Laundry Lane and Dussindale, while a team on paddle boards took to the water to clean up the banks of the river.

Ian Mackie, county councillor for Thorpe St Andrew, was one of those who lent a hand for the litter pick.

He said: "The intermittent rain didn't put off a fantastic community effort.

County councillor for Thorpe St Andrew Ian Mackie was among the litter pick volunteers on Saturday. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

"A great community event, very well organised, with people coming together as we have done during the pandemic.

"I hope we have more of these in the future."

Several local councillors were among the group of more than 110 people who gave up the time to help. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

A team took to the River Yare as part of the Bank Holiday Weekend litter pick in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Neil Didsbury



