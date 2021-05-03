More than 100 people join huge litter pick around town
- Credit: Neil Didsbury
More than 60 bags of rubbish were collected as an army of volunteers gave up part of their Bank Holiday weekend to help clean up their town.
Armed with biodegradable bags, over 110 people across five teams came together on Saturday to fill a skip with the rubbish they had picked up around Thorpe St Andrew.
People of all ages joined in between 10am and 3pm for the event organised by the town council.
The main areas targeted included Yarmouth Road, Laundry Lane and Dussindale, while a team on paddle boards took to the water to clean up the banks of the river.
Ian Mackie, county councillor for Thorpe St Andrew, was one of those who lent a hand for the litter pick.
He said: "The intermittent rain didn't put off a fantastic community effort.
"A great community event, very well organised, with people coming together as we have done during the pandemic.
"I hope we have more of these in the future."