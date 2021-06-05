How you can get 'rainbowed up' and celebrate Norwich Pride this July

Published: 6:00 AM June 5, 2021

Norwich Pride has announced how it plans to "turn the city into a rainbow" on July 31 after a less-than-colourful 2020 left many LGBT+ people feeling more isolated than ever.

Joe Ballard, the new chair of Norwich Pride, said: "It has become one of the biggest and happiest days in the city's calendar and we want to ensure that's still the case in 2021.

Joe Ballard, the new chair of Norwich Pride - Credit: Joe Ballard

"We all missed being together last year and because our event has grown so big, we decided the safest way forward was to present different ways to capture the spirit of Pride this year.

"We are asking the entire city to join us in getting rainbowed up and send out a clear message that Norwich is a place where everyone can feel safe and proud to be themselves.

"We know that lockdown was especially difficult for many LGBT+ people who felt very isolated. Norwich Pride is a beacon of hope at the best of times and we’ve never needed it more than now."

City Hall in rainbow lights - Credit: Robert George

This year's celebrations are going to be organised in three parts:

Norwich Pride Presents will be a series of live and online events directly organised by Norwich Pride, such as Pride Show Live, Question Time and the Virtual March.

Norwich Pride at Home will be a call-out for people to decorate their houses, gardens, streets and workplaces in rainbow colours; and to organise their own private Pride parties and special events. Norwich Pride is working with local artists to create a range of posters and downloadable rainbow resources and the Pride Shop will be opening up in July for people to buy rainbow flags and goods.

Maria Wilkes and Ellie Holly getting rainbowed up - Credit: Norwich Pride

Alex dressed up as Captain Rainbow - Credit: Norwich Pride

Norwich Pride Inspired will be a range of public events organised by local businesses and community groups, including the local LGBT+ pubs and clubs.

A guide is also being produced to capture what's happening across the city.

Lollards Pit Pub dressed in rainbow flags - Credit: Norwich Pride

The deadline for registering events and buying adverts in the Pride Guide is Friday, June 18. The Pride Guide will be officially launched on Monday 5th July - the start of Norwich Pride Schools Week.

You can apply and find out more at www.norwichpride.org.uk and on all the socials @norwichpride.
















