How will you fare in part two of our ultimate street view quiz of Norwich?

25 April, 2020 - 06:30
Where is this? Photo: Google

Where is this? Photo: Google

A few days ago we published a street view quiz of Norwich, testing your knowledge of some of the best and least-known streets around the city.

More than 4,500 of you took part, whiling away the lockdown hours with some mental exercise and the average score was 54pc.

So, as our fifth weekend in lockdown arrives, we’ve created part two to keep you occupied.

Once you’re finished, you can also turn your hand to our fine city history quiz, based on walking tours.

• If you’d like to keep up to date with coronavirus news in our region, join our Facebook page here.

