How well do you really know Norwich?

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:16 AM November 14, 2020    Updated: 7:22 PM November 21, 2020
Test your Norwich knowledge in our quiz Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

From the name of the Lord Mayor to the Netflix Christmas film shot in the city, find out how well you really know Norwich in our quiz.

Norwich is a wonderful place to live and work, with great pubs and restaurants, impressive architecture and thriving independent businesses.

We have created a quiz to test just how well you know the fine city and the questions range in difficulty.

Let us know how you get on and make sure to share with your family and friends.

