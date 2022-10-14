How do you spend £1,841 in the Norwich City club shop?

Spending almost £2,000 on club merchandise is no easy task even for the biggest of Norwich City fans.

So how did the Foreign Office manage to splurge £1,841 at the official club shop while the department was led at the time by prime minister and self-confessed City fan Liz Truss?

The department’s purchases were made on two dates: £1,318 on October 21 last year and £523.50 on March 21 this year.

It remains unclear who requested the payments.

Emily Thornberry, Labour's shadow attorney general, had written in a letter to foreign office minister Gillian Keegan, that it was difficult to understand why the department had spent money on items such as "high-end private catering; wellness and beauty treatments; extensive supplies from UK wineries; large amounts of home furnishing; and even £1,841 at the Norwich City club shop".

But Ms Keegan’s responded on Tuesday (October 11) said the payments were made for an "overseas shared values children's project".

It remains unknown what items were bought.

From a signed shirt at the sum of £175 to a Nordic Santa hat at £4, here's what £1,841 could get you in the club shop without buying anything more than once.

Foreign Office's 'shopping list'

Adult home shirt - £55

Cuff knit bobble hat - £22.50

Crest bar scarf - £12

Crest gloves - £5

Bird on ball snood - £12

Canary baby on board sign - £15

Crest car mats - £28

Retro crest car dice - £10

Matte mug gold crest - £12

Wooden crest landscape photo frame - £15

Adult player training bench jacket - £70

Adult player training sweatshirt - £50

Adult black training trousers - £40

Adult walkout jacket white - £55

Adult travel bench jacket - £70

Women's full zip black hoody - £45

Ladies black tipped polo - £20

1J esports shirt - £55

Retro reversible bucket hat - £15

Reindeer Christmas sock - £4.50

Adults fleece dressing gown - £30

Luxury crest bath towel - £22

Metal bin - £5

Lip balm - £2.50

Children's toothbrush - £2.50

Sterling silver crest stud earrings - £25

Norwich City Monopoly set - £30

Trivia cards - £10

Razor crest curtains - £10

Golf putter cover - £12

Crest pitch door mat - £18

Padded dog coat - £12

On The Wall City double brick - £80

2021-2022 season signed home shirt - £175

Adult hoody - £22

Ladies wadded jacket - £38

Adults Hawaiian floral shirt - £45

2022/23 Ladies third shirt - £55

Crest lightbox - £35

Bamboo wireless charger - £30

Crest Bluetooth speaker - £12

Green and yellow wig - £6

Adults basic baseball cap green - £18

Adults rugby polo - £20

Onel Hernandez scarf - £5

2022-2023 home kit football green/white - £15

Women's khaki jacket - £35

Junior crest hoody green - £28

Nordic Santa hat - £4

Baby Christmas sleepsuit - £15

Large plush T-rex - £20

2022/2023 Adult away shirt - £55

2022/2023 junior black training shorts - £22

Limited edition 2021 celebration gin - £50

Joma crest sports backpack - £20

BRXLZ team bus - £20

Luxury sherpa fleece blanket - £35

Fluorescent mug - £9

Letter crest mug - £7

2021-2022 signed pennant - £60

Grant Holt's autobiography - £20

Shower gift set - £12

Retro black engraved lighter - £6

Adult travel bench jacket - £42

Pyjama set - £20

Yellow Canary tie - £8

Skyline mug - £7

TOTAL: £1,841