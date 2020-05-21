This is the biggest challenge the Norwich Evening News has ever faced. I’m asking for your help to overcome it.

Editor David Powles explains why we are asking for the support of our online readers.

Dear reader,

Have you heard the phrase “news desert”? It’s been coined in America to describe what is left behind when a newspaper closes down and the community it served is suddenly left without a source of credible and comprehensive news and information.

You can guess what happens next in those places when the vital scrutiny that a campaigning local newspaper provides is gone; when no-one is there to shine a light on that which is hidden from the public.

I’m determined that Norfolk will never become a news desert - and I need your help to stop it happening.

That’s why I’m asking you to give your financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

Why am I asking this now?

More of you are reading the Norwich Evening News than ever before, and increasingly that is on your mobile phones, tablets and laptops rather than in print.

We’re delighted to serve so many of you - but please understand that trusted journalism costs money to produce, and the money we make from digital page views is a fraction of that from paper sales.

Our advertising revenues have also been hit by the tech giants, many of whom pay little or no tax here.

Still, we are determined to continue to keep fighting for you and our area.

In recent years, we have held to account the powers-that-be over the development of the Northern Distributor Road and its subsequent safety issues - leading to improvements to be made.

We’ve been at the heart of providing both sides in the on-going debate over the future of Anglia Square.

More recently we highlighted the shocking lack of PPE being given to our NHS and care workers in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic and the concerns of readers about Norwich schools reopening in June.

And on a lighter note, when Norwich City were recently promoted to the Premier League, we celebrated alongside you through our stunning words, pictures and videos.

And when our region is under stress, as in the current crisis or through extraordinary weather events like the Beast From The East, we are at the heart of all our communities to share vital information, tell the stories which matter and salute the heroes.

So please help us with a contribution to supporting award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Every single gesture of support will help us make sure Norfolk does not become a news desert.

Thank you

David Powles, Editor

