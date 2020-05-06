Search

How to mark VE Day in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:47 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:35 06 May 2020

Norwich cathedral has planned a poignant digital service to mark VE day. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Churches are leading the way for VE day celebrations across Norwich with a host of activities - including creation of a 40m-long bunting.

Hannah Davidson-Mercer, who runs The Courtyard Cakery, is baking cakes for VE day. Picture: Hannah Davidson-MercerHannah Davidson-Mercer, who runs The Courtyard Cakery, is baking cakes for VE day. Picture: Hannah Davidson-Mercer

While the end of the Second World War is normally celebrated by a raft of public events and street parties, people, churches and businesses have come up with innovative ideas to mark the 75th anniversary during lockdown.

Bunting stretching 40m will decorate the front of St Thomas Church on Earlham Road, featuring messages of remembrance and hope from the community.

Nik Vitkovitch, a member of the church, said: “Of course the sacrifices many are making now by staying in while our country fights coronavirus doesn’t compare to the ultimate sacrifice made by many in the war. VE day reminds of how our country came together then, just as we must continue to come together now. And we choose to come together in hope.”

Norwich Cathedral has planned a poignant digital service, which will published on their YouTube channel on Sunday.

In Costessey, Gary Blundell has encourage neighbours to make scarecrows and put up displays to mark VE day. Picture: Gary BlundellIn Costessey, Gary Blundell has encourage neighbours to make scarecrows and put up displays to mark VE day. Picture: Gary Blundell

It will include a reading from General the Lord Dannatt, a former head of the British Army, who will be joined by youngsters to lead the act of rededication.

Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, said: “Many people, especially those who lived through the Second World War and those who fought for their country, will be very disappointed that the original plans made to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of VE Day have had to be cancelled.

“However, this does not mean that we can’t remember the incredible sacrifices made by that generation of amazing people, which have given freedom to those of us born in subsequent years.”

St Thomas Church on Earlham Road will hang a 40m long bunting for VE day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSt Thomas Church on Earlham Road will hang a 40m long bunting for VE day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In Costessey, town councillor and carer Gary Blundell has rallied round the community to celebrate VE day with scarecrows in front gardens or windows.

The 44-year-old came up with the idea, which he posted on a local Facebook group, after he saw people in other parts of England had displayed scarecrows to support NHS workers.

Mr Blundell said: “I’ve already had a few pictures sent to me of scarecrows. At the moment, you’ve got to think outside the box but the main idea is to bring people together.”

One woman bakery Hannah Davidson-Mercer, who runs The Courtyard Cakery, has worked on VE day orders for stay-at-home picnics including sweet boxes.

She has also designed a UK and American themed VE day cake for one customer, which features both flags and rosettes.

She said: “It is a milestone and although people are stuck inside, they still want to find ways to celebrate.”

Drive 24