Norwich Evening News has stood by your side during covid pandemic

Published: 5:30 AM April 12, 2021

Norwich Evening News, 20 March 2020. 'When you're on you're own, we are there with you #ThereWithYou'. - Credit: Archant Library

For decades the Norwich Evening News has been an integral part of life in this fine city.

It has championed endless causes on behalf of its readers, helped them to fight their battles, celebrated their achievements, held the powers that be to account and hopefully done so much to make a positive contribution to society.

And at no time has this been more vital than during the 12 months since the pandemic hit and so began the toughest year many of us will ever face.

Norwich Evening News, 18 April 2020. 'You're a credit to our city. Today we say a massive THANK YOU to everyone at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital'. - Credit: Archant Library

And starting today, as we take another tentative step towards normal life hopefully returning, we are putting the spotlight on some of the work this newspaper has done in the last 12 months.

As lockdown hit, offices closed and we were sent back to our homes, our dedicated team worked tirelessly to ensure that no single edition of the newspaper was missed.

Norwich Evening News, 2 June 2020. 'We're back! Children return to Costessey school as others stay shut'. - Credit: Archant Library

But we quickly vowed to do more than just put the newspaper out and over the months that followed have been at the forefront of helping thousands in the region to be supported through this terrible time.

This has included campaigns to help people stay connected and in touch with others, fund-raising to support the vulnerable, providing laptops for children in need and so much more.

Editorially, our commitment has been to try to provide an unrivalled depth of content and analysis on the pandemic to help ensure you can be as informed as possible.

Norwich Evening News, 23 September 2020. 'Please do not forget about us. Shops, pubs and restaurant owners call for public support'. - Credit: Archant Library

At the same time, through our pages and pages of other content, we've also tried to be a place you can also come to switch off and unwind when need be.

Of course we may not get absolutely everything right, you may not agree with everything we do, but all that we do does stem from a desire to help this region and help its communities.

Your support through these testing times has been exemplary and I'm proud that so many people see the vital role we play and come to us daily to find out what is happening, where and to whom in Norfolk and beyond.

Norwich Evening News, 20 November 2020. 'This is why we need more clarity. Amid calls for essential trips only, scores queue up for games console'. - Credit: Archant Library

Today, we share some of our most impactful front pages of the last 12 months. A year in which hopefully we have, as it says on the front of the newspaper, truly been #ThereWithYou.

Our role to stand by your side will last long after covid is but a distant memory. We thank you for your support - and ask that long may it continue.

Norwich Evening News, 29 January 2021. 'Save our Summer! Crunch talks to be held over future of major city events'. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich Evening News, 19 February 2021. 'Need to get the jab? Then go to Brighton! Dismay as people told to go hundreds of miles for vaccine'. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich Evening News, 13 November 2020. 'Anglia Square bid rejected. Controversial £271m vision is blocked by minister'. - Credit: Archant Library



