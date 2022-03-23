Subscriber Exclusive
Two years on: Lockdown's long legacy
Published: 6:30 AM March 23, 2022
- Credit: PA
The shop shutters came down with a thud.
The final pints were sunk with a resigned sigh.
And the once-bustling offices emptied.
March 23, 2020, is a date that will live long in the collective memory of our city.
The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.