Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Subscriber Exclusive

Two years on: Lockdown's long legacy

Author Picture Icon

Richard Porritt

Published: 6:30 AM March 23, 2022
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covi

Boris Johnson locked down the nation on March 23, 2020 - but how has the pandemic impacted our city? - Credit: PA

The shop shutters came down with a thud.

The final pints were sunk with a resigned sigh.

And the once-bustling offices emptied. 

March 23, 2020, is a date that will live long in the collective memory of our city.

The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Westwick Street, Norwich, police incident

Norwich Live News

Forensic team seen at police incident in Norwich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A man takes a look at the damage to his property following the 1987 storm.

Nostalgia

16 sights you will remember from Norwich in the 1980s

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Worrk progressing on the £6.1m shake-up for St Stephens Street, one of the main shopping areas in No

Work is 'progressing well' as £6.1m revamp of St Stephens Street continues

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Low Road at the junction of Hospital Lane.

Norwich Live News

Car on its roof after two-vehicle crash in Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon