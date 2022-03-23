Two years on: Lockdown's long legacy

Subscriber Exclusive

Boris Johnson locked down the nation on March 23, 2020 - but how has the pandemic impacted our city? - Credit: PA

The shop shutters came down with a thud.

The final pints were sunk with a resigned sigh.

And the once-bustling offices emptied.

March 23, 2020, is a date that will live long in the collective memory of our city.

