City to swelter as temperatures of 33 degrees expected this weekend

People out enjoying the hot weather at Waterloo Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

Norwich is in for another scorching weekend with highs of 33 degrees on the cards.

Temperatures are also expected to hit 36 degrees across the county as the heatwave continues.

Zoe Johnson, meteorologist at University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest, said: "It will be very warm inland.

People out enjoying the hot weather at Waterloo Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

"Saturday will be the hotter day because there will be no clouds. Sunday may be a bit hazier which will mean it is the less hot of the two - but it will still be warm.

"We are expecting to see some clouds on Sunday evening into Monday which could bring with them a chance of rain."

The weather expert added that Norfolk has had just 58pc of its rainfall for the year.

People enjoying a refreshment in the sunshine at Coldham Hall in Brundall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

This has led to a drought being declared across the county.

It will see the Environment Agency and water companies implementing more plans to manage the impacts of low water levels.

This can include actions such as hosepipe bans.

Ms Johnson continued: "We have a deficit of about 200mm of rainfall in Norfolk at the moment.

People out enjoying the hot weather on a boat on the River Yare at Brundall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

"We should see some showers on Monday and Tuesday which will help a bit."

For those looking to escape the weather some reprieve could be found on the east coast of the county where a breeze will take the edge off the heat.

However the north Norfolk coast is expected to be similarly warm.

Another heatwave hits the area. Wroxham in the sunshine - Credit: Sonya Duncan

It comes as the city has been buzzing with families and tourists enjoying their summer holidays.

Droves of pupils have been spending their free time enjoying GoGoDiscover's T.rex trail and heading to green spaces like Waterloo Park.

Meanwhile, families have headed to the Broads to catch some rays on the water.

Yet the sunshine comes with a warning as makeshift fires have been spotted across the city.

Another heatwave hits the area. Wroxham in the sunshine - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A blackened patch of land, along with burnt wood stumps and paper, was found at a woodland area between Earlham Park Lane and the Rayne Park Development site in Bowthorpe.

Jon Watson, lead co-ordinator and neighbourhood warden of Bowthorpe Neighbourhood Watch, said: "The deliberate attempts are putting lives, wildlife and property in danger.

"We urge people to stop putting a strain on emergency resources."