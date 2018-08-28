Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

PUBLISHED: 14:30 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:48 05 November 2018

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Jonathan Burrows

Mystery surrounds how a car became lodged several feet up in a tree.

The black BMW appeared in the tree on Sunday, October 4, on the Blofield Heath slip road between the A47 and Shack Lane a few miles from Norwich.

A picture taken by a passing driver showed the car wedged between branches, several feet above the road.

Norfolk police said they had no record of a car ending up in a tree in the area and do not know who the driver was or when the incident happened.

On Monday morning the vehicle disappeared and police tape draped in the tree was the only evidence left of what had happeend.

The slip road along the A47 at Blofield near Norwich where a vehicle left the carriageway. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe slip road along the A47 at Blofield near Norwich where a vehicle left the carriageway. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Did you see the car in the tree or know what happened? Contact bethany.wales@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tributes to founder of one of Norwich’s most well known scrap metal merchants

Tony Peruzzi . Picture: Peruzzi family

Police called to investigate second sexual assault in Norwich within space of a few hours

Police are inbestigating reports of a sexual assault on a woman near the former Lidl Supermarket off Aylsham Road in Norwich. Picture: Scott Catchpole

Road closed for investigation into why pavement and road is sinking

The hole that has appeared in the road. Picture: Marc Betts

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Police investigate a report of a sexual assault in Earlham Cemetery

Police have taped off an area of Earlham Cemetery while they investigate a sexual assault. Picture: Staff

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide