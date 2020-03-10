Search

Advanced search

Video

'My body was destroyed' - How an illegal raver turned her life around

PUBLISHED: 06:50 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 06:50 10 March 2020

Boombar Calisthenics Fitness classes at MSP fitness by Natty Beatts Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Boombar Calisthenics Fitness classes at MSP fitness by Natty Beatts Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Self-proclaimed party girl Natty Beatts, from Norwich, spent years hopping from one illegal rave to the next.

Boombar Calisthenics Fitness classes at MSP fitness by Natty Beatts Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANBoombar Calisthenics Fitness classes at MSP fitness by Natty Beatts Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The first time she went to an illegal rave was at the age of 14 and she said she became hooked on the culture - calling up an anonymous party phone line several times a week to find out the next location.

But she said the lifestyle soon took its toll and for five years she was in and out of hospital with physical illnesses.

Boombar Calisthenics Fitness classes at MSP fitness by Natty Beatts Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANBoombar Calisthenics Fitness classes at MSP fitness by Natty Beatts Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The 31-year-old said: 'It can be a damaging lifestyle and it was a bit too much too young. Often people can get stuck and not find a way out, a lot of my friends have died because of it over the years.'

'But there are some parts of it that I loved as it has the biggest and most accepting community. However, my body was destroyed because of the lifestyle.'

Boombar Calisthenics Fitness classes at MSP fitness by Natty Beatts Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANBoombar Calisthenics Fitness classes at MSP fitness by Natty Beatts Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

As a result, Ms Beatts was on a variety of medication in her early twenties, which left her feeling hopeless and helpless about the future.

Ms Beatts then got a job in a company who introduced her to healthy living and began taking the natural supplements she was recommended.

Boombar Calisthenics Fitness classes at MSP fitness by Natty Beatts Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANBoombar Calisthenics Fitness classes at MSP fitness by Natty Beatts Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

'Within a few months I was off everything at the hospital,' she said, 'And I could be free again.'

With her freedom reclaimed, Ms Beatts sold off everything she owned and moved to Los Angeles where she set up a concert promotion and record label.

Boombar Calisthenics Fitness classes at MSP fitness by Natty Beatts Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANBoombar Calisthenics Fitness classes at MSP fitness by Natty Beatts Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

When she returned to the UK 18-months later after the business didn't work out, Ms Beatts said she had period where she felt down.

But during her time in the States she had been introduced to calisthenics, a type of exercise which involves body weight movement on poles.

In Norwich she set up her own calisthenics class called Boombar calisthenics, as well as working as a Reiki healer and a mindset coach.

Ms Beatts, who describes herself as a transformative coach, said: 'I want to help people who were where I was. I hope if I help just one person heal then person they will go on to do the same and send out positivity in the world. That is really what I'm here to do.'

For more information @nattybeatts on Instagram

Most Read

City centre road to be closed for three days of resurfacing

Market Avenue is to be closed for three days of resurfacing Photo: Luke Powell

Dog owner suffers horrific attack as man tries to steal his pet

Brett Matthews comforts Toby, his seven-year-old Jack Russell Chihuahua cross, who has been left traumatised and Brett injured after a man attacked him and tried to steal Toby. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man jailed for sex offences against teenage girl

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Two men hurt in attempted robberies in Norwich

Shorncliffe Avenue, near Drayton Road in Norwich, where a 26-year-old man was the victim of an attempted robbery on the morning of Friday March 6. Picture: Google Maps

See inside this £80,000 grungy bargain house for sale

The attractive terraced house in Jury Street for sale for £80,000. Pic: Homes24/Howards

Most Read

City centre road to be closed for three days of resurfacing

Market Avenue is to be closed for three days of resurfacing Photo: Luke Powell

Dog owner suffers horrific attack as man tries to steal his pet

Brett Matthews comforts Toby, his seven-year-old Jack Russell Chihuahua cross, who has been left traumatised and Brett injured after a man attacked him and tried to steal Toby. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man jailed for sex offences against teenage girl

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Two men hurt in attempted robberies in Norwich

Shorncliffe Avenue, near Drayton Road in Norwich, where a 26-year-old man was the victim of an attempted robbery on the morning of Friday March 6. Picture: Google Maps

See inside this £80,000 grungy bargain house for sale

The attractive terraced house in Jury Street for sale for £80,000. Pic: Homes24/Howards

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Care home rated inadequate due to series of failings

The entrance to Oak Farm care home in Taverham, which the Care Quality Commission has rated as inadequate following an inspection in November 2019. Picture: Google Maps

Student, 25, died after hitting wooden post two days into ski holiday

William Lawes, from Wymondham, died after hitting a wooden post while skiing near the French Alps resort of Les Deux Alpes. Picture: Onevalefan/Wikipedia

“My body was destroyed” - How an illegal raver turned her life around

Boombar Calisthenics Fitness classes at MSP fitness by Natty Beatts Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Bus passengers may face delays as drivers take strike action

Konectbus drivers are set to go on a strike through union Unite. PHOTO: IAN BURT

Coronavirus: Businesses urged to plan for cases of the virus in Norfolk

An NHS catch it, bin it, kill it sign on TV screens in the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus . Photo credit should read: Philip Toscano/PA Wire
Drive 24