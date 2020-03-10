Video

'My body was destroyed' - How an illegal raver turned her life around

Boombar Calisthenics Fitness classes at MSP fitness by Natty Beatts Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

Self-proclaimed party girl Natty Beatts, from Norwich, spent years hopping from one illegal rave to the next.

The first time she went to an illegal rave was at the age of 14 and she said she became hooked on the culture - calling up an anonymous party phone line several times a week to find out the next location.

But she said the lifestyle soon took its toll and for five years she was in and out of hospital with physical illnesses.

The 31-year-old said: 'It can be a damaging lifestyle and it was a bit too much too young. Often people can get stuck and not find a way out, a lot of my friends have died because of it over the years.'

'But there are some parts of it that I loved as it has the biggest and most accepting community. However, my body was destroyed because of the lifestyle.'

As a result, Ms Beatts was on a variety of medication in her early twenties, which left her feeling hopeless and helpless about the future.

Ms Beatts then got a job in a company who introduced her to healthy living and began taking the natural supplements she was recommended.

'Within a few months I was off everything at the hospital,' she said, 'And I could be free again.'

With her freedom reclaimed, Ms Beatts sold off everything she owned and moved to Los Angeles where she set up a concert promotion and record label.

When she returned to the UK 18-months later after the business didn't work out, Ms Beatts said she had period where she felt down.

But during her time in the States she had been introduced to calisthenics, a type of exercise which involves body weight movement on poles.

In Norwich she set up her own calisthenics class called Boombar calisthenics, as well as working as a Reiki healer and a mindset coach.

Ms Beatts, who describes herself as a transformative coach, said: 'I want to help people who were where I was. I hope if I help just one person heal then person they will go on to do the same and send out positivity in the world. That is really what I'm here to do.'

For more information @nattybeatts on Instagram