'How I made four million flipping council houses into luxury student digs'

Euan Cragie's first job was as a dishwasher in a local pub at the age of 15, earning £3.62 an hour.

Less than 15 years later he has a property portfolio worth £4 million.

The 29-year-old entrepreneur grew up in Mulbarton and said: “My upbringing was quite poor. I was aware early on that we had less than most.

“My first holiday was at 15 years old and that’s because my friend's dad paid for it.

“However, I am grateful for the winning mindset my parents installed in me.”

Euan got into sales when he worked at Audi in Norwich, working 45 hours a week driven by his "hunger to succeed".

Euan said: “I didn’t have a huge passion for sales so it was so hard in the beginning.

“One day though, it just clicked. People overcomplicate sales and back then money really was my main motivator - I was just at that age.”

Quickly Euan became a talented salesman and in 2017 he moved in Dubai to sell luxury villas.

While there, he began working on his own venture E&H Properties.

Having moved back to the UK he began to do up properties, explaining: "We began buying ex-council properties that needed a lot of work and restoring them for luxury student housing.

“We moved back to Norfolk in May last year due to the volume of work we had in this area.”

Now, as a young millionaire, Euan and his partner own ten luxury homes where the rent is £3,000 - £3,750 per month.

Euan said: “When I closed the deal on property number ten, that was when I felt maybe we have done okay."

Euan has built his fortune through hard work and being frugal and rarely splashes his cash.

He said: “Now my properties are worth £4m. I hope that over the next five years we can boost our portfolio to the value of £12m.”

He said: "I've got no plans to sell my portfolio any time soon. I want to keep restoring and renting. Hopefully one day I'll be able to get my son involved in the business and pass the empire on to him."

