Family relieved as work begins at 'obstacle course' retirement complex
Works to turn an "obstacle course" of a retirement complex into a functional community space have begun in Norwich — six months after people living there raised the alarm.
Madeleine Carter, 84, was too afraid to leave her home at Whitebeam Court in Motum Road for fear she would trip over a broken paving slab or pile of rubbish, or be smacked by a wayward branch.
Her son Paul says he has asked Norwich City Council to clean up the area dozens of times since May.
But thanks in part to the Evening News putting pressure on the council as part of our We'll Sort It campaign, works begun last Thursday.
A council spokesman said the path was being replaced and new benches are being installed.
He explained: "This is part of an ambitious and ongoing wider programme to improve the aesthetics of our estates."
Mr Carter said he also wanted to see the council fix the uneven pavement by his mum's gate leading from her back garden in to the courtyard.
The council said they weren't aware of issues beyond the ones being addressed.
