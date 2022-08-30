Woman's battle to get trees chopped after 'living in darkness'
- Credit: Kathyrn Bryant
A woman living in NR5 who suffers with seasonal affective disorder (SAD) has made a plea to the council to chop down towering trees behind her home.
Kathyrn Bryant, 65, has lived in her Cooke Close home for 15 years and remembers when the plants at the bottom of the garden were small.
However now they sway over the end of her property, blocking out natural light to her home and garden.
The driving instructor said: “I suffer with SAD and in the winter because of the trees I get no light at all.
“It's too dark even in the summer.”
Kathryn has been asking the council to give the alder trees a chop but said: “I am told they don’t cut down trees if they are healthy.
“But they have cut down hundreds of trees to make room for roads and houses.
Most Read
- 1 Speed bump blunder means £470,000 revamp road must shut again
- 2 Father-of-two from Norwich dies while swimming in Swiss lake
- 3 For one day only all cinemas in Norwich offering tickets for £3
- 4 Key city route blocked after water seen spurting '8ft into air'
- 5 City man stars in new TV advert
- 6 First Sprowston car show proves a huge success
- 7 Mum thanks 'brilliant' convoy following death of daughter and driver
- 8 7 shops we lost in Norwich during the 2000s
- 9 Norwich roadworks which could delay your commute
- 10 Aerial pictures show progress of major developments on edge of city
“The council has also told me the trees should have never been planted there.”
A spokeswoman for the city council said the situation was being monitored.
Kathryn turned to the Evening News' 'We'll Sort It' campaign - a project which aims to fix folk's problems across the city - for help.
Kathyrn is also alarmed by the headlines from recent years which saw trees blown over.
She added: “If they came down that would be horrendous.
“It is making my depression much worse.
"I have had to have my garden redone five times because the roots are pushing everything else out.”
Kathryn wants the trees removed for her health but would be happy just to see them trimmed back.
She has been quoted £2,000 to have them removed.
She said: “They don’t belong to me. I shouldn’t have to pay.
"People don’t just have that money in their back pocket.”
A spokesman for Norwich City Council said: “A tree specialist inspected these trees following contact from Ms Bryant and has updated her on the results of the inspection.
“The council is committed to managing the city’s trees to make sure they continue to thrive for the benefit of our communities, wildlife and the environment.
"Work is only carried out to trees that are assessed as posing an unacceptable risk to public safety.
“We will keep this under review and inspect the trees again at a later date.”