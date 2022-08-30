Woman's battle to get trees chopped after 'living in darkness'

Kathyrn Bryant, 65, has lived in her Cooke Close home for 15 years - before the towering alders took over - Credit: Kathyrn Bryant

A woman living in NR5 who suffers with seasonal affective disorder (SAD) has made a plea to the council to chop down towering trees behind her home.

Kathyrn Bryant, 65, has lived in her Cooke Close home for 15 years and remembers when the plants at the bottom of the garden were small.

However now they sway over the end of her property, blocking out natural light to her home and garden.

The driving instructor said: “I suffer with SAD and in the winter because of the trees I get no light at all.

Kathryn has to use a lamp because the trees block light into her home. - Credit: Kathryn Bryant

“It's too dark even in the summer.”

Kathryn has been asking the council to give the alder trees a chop but said: “I am told they don’t cut down trees if they are healthy.

“But they have cut down hundreds of trees to make room for roads and houses.

“The council has also told me the trees should have never been planted there.”

Kathryn Bryant has to sweep her garden every day to avid her dog eating things falling off the tree. - Credit: Kathryn Bryant

A spokeswoman for the city council said the situation was being monitored.

Kathryn turned to the Evening News' 'We'll Sort It' campaign - a project which aims to fix folk's problems across the city - for help.

Kathyrn is also alarmed by the headlines from recent years which saw trees blown over.

She added: “If they came down that would be horrendous.

“It is making my depression much worse.

"I have had to have my garden redone five times because the roots are pushing everything else out.”

The trees have now reached at least 100ft according to Kathryn and are even blocking summer sun. - Credit: Kathryn Bryant

Kathryn wants the trees removed for her health but would be happy just to see them trimmed back.

She has been quoted £2,000 to have them removed.

She said: “They don’t belong to me. I shouldn’t have to pay.

"People don’t just have that money in their back pocket.”

A spokesman for Norwich City Council said: “A tree specialist inspected these trees following contact from Ms Bryant and has updated her on the results of the inspection.

The trees leave lots of mess in Kathryn's garden which she worries about her dog eating. - Credit: Kathryn Bryant

“The council is committed to managing the city’s trees to make sure they continue to thrive for the benefit of our communities, wildlife and the environment.

"Work is only carried out to trees that are assessed as posing an unacceptable risk to public safety.

“We will keep this under review and inspect the trees again at a later date.”