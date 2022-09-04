'A real gem' - Is city suburb perfect for those of retirement age?

Our fine city has long been known as being made up of communities that are great places to live and work.

And with around 300 homes for the over-55s being built in the outer Norwich village of Eaton, plenty of fresh settlers are on track to discover and enjoy the village's quaint charm.

Eaton is already home to a growing community of people of retirement age.

Village in Bloom, Eaton. The Red Lion pub is in the background - Credit: © Eastern Counties Newspapers

McCarthy Stone already offers accommodation in Coralie Court and Daisy Hill Court - phase one - and work is under way to bring phase two - Strawberry Hill Gardens - to life by the summer of 2023.

The developer of retirement communities proposed plans for the third phase in Bluebell Road in August, which would bring a further 100 homes to the village.

Site layout plan of McCarthy Stone's proposals for the third phase of development on Bluebell Road in Eaton - Credit: McCarthy Stone

But who better to tell you why Eaton is a fantastic place to retire to than those in the heart of the community?

Welcoming the news of more retirement housing is Laura Wilson, 53, who owns the Red Lion pub in the centre of the village with her husband Paul.

"They've got a supermarket within walking distance and a post office. There are really good bus routes, dry cleaners - they've got everything you'd want. And two great pubs," said Mrs Wilson.

The team at the Red Lion, Eaton. L-R: Joe White, Carole Hinde, Anthony Quaradeghini, Olivia Gaskin, Laura Wilson, Radu Bujor and Danny Tuite - Credit: Maya Derrick

"We have lovely walks being so close to the city.

"It's the best of both worlds here. A village feel but being within really close proximity to Norwich."

During lockdown, the Red Lion team delivered fish and chips and Sunday roasts to Eaton's more mature population - something they continue to offer today.

Laura added: "We've always had a more mature clientele as people love to come to us for lunch.

"We see a lot of regulars.

"To someone considering moving to Eaton, do. It's a lovely community.

"There's also a great choir and two churches. It's absolutely perfect.

"I love working in this community. We're looking forward to some more properties being built."

The visiting vicar at one of Eaton's churches - St Andrews - is Andrea Woods, who has lived in Eaton for 24 years.

Andrea Woods, visiting vicar at St Andrews Church in Eaton - Credit: Maya Derrick

"There is definitely a much older population within the church," she explained.

"People are ageing - and people tend to come to Eaton and stay.

"You've got everything nearby that you could need.

St Andrew's Church, Eaton - Credit: Mike Page and Pauline Young

"You're not far from cosmopolitan theatres and cinemas and all of that - I'd recommend this area, absolutely.

"It's a great community here."

Jacob Seaman, manager at Hammond and Stratford Estate Agents' Eaton branch, explained why the suburb is great for those of retirement age.

Branch manager Jacob Seaman, second from right, with colleagues from Hammond and Stratford's Eaton branch - Credit: Hammond and Stratford

"Eaton has a close-knit community supported by local businesses in the heart of the village," he said.

"There’s a hairdressers, post office, dry cleaner, charity shop, and two family-friendly pubs.

"If you venture slightly away from the main high-street, there’s also a golf course, large supermarket and churches.

"Nearby bus routes and road links connect Eaton to Norwich city centre and the A11/A47 interchange, making it easier to get out and about and enjoy later-life.

People enjoying the sunshine in Eaton Park - Credit: Archant

"For those who enjoy exploring the great outdoors, there are recreational areas such as Marston Marshes and Eaton Park, which are great for family days out and dog walking

"Eaton appeals to all age groups - it’s considered an aspirational place to live for many, appealing to both young professionals and growing families alike.

"Eaton, and the neighbouring village of Cringleford, have both seen significant investment over the last 15 years.

Men pushing barrows along a temporary railway as Eaton Park takes shape in the 1920s - Credit: Archant

"Eaton offers the best of both worlds - a bustling hub of activity at its centre with a calmer and more relaxed feel as you step away from the high street into the suburbs.

"It’s considered an affluent area with a diverse selection of properties available, ranging from contemporary new builds to traditional, characterful homes.

"This, coupled with easy access into Norwich and to major road links, make it a real gem

"It’s surrounded by some breath-taking Norfolk countryside scenery meaning there really is something for everyone."