Retirement developer to submit plans for riverside complex

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:21 AM October 24, 2022
Computer-generated image of what the former BT repeater station site could look like (Inset Andrew Haigh of Brown & Co)

McCarthy Stone has taken on the development of the Westwick Street site to create a city centre retirement complex. Inset: Brown and Co commercial surveyor Andrew Haigh - Credit: LSI Architects/Brown and Co

A retirement developer has confirmed it is in the process of submitting plans for a new complex with riverside views. 

The residential development site in Westwick Street, Norwich, consists of around 0.6 acres and is a stone's throw from the River Wensum.

Developer of retirement communities McCarthy Stone is now applying for planning to create a complex of apartments at the site of the former telephone exchange.

The site was originally given planning permission for 42 flats in three-five storey buildings and a mix of one and two bedrooms in 2016.

Those plans were then abandoned.

The site has space for car parking and bicycles.

Andrew Haigh, commercial surveyor at Brown and Co Norwich - which is handling the sale, said: "This is a prominent and attractive site with views over the River Wensum, close to a Grade II listed building and surrounded by a mix of residential and commercial occupiers.

"We are delighted that, subject to planning permission, this site will become a McCarthy Stone complex."

