News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Housing

Frustration as scaffolding completion date pushed back yet again

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:42 AM December 24, 2021
Scaffolding will remain on Westlegate Tower into the new year 

Scaffolding will remain on Westlegate Tower into the new year - Credit: Ben Hardy

A prominent tower block in the city centre will continue to lined with scaffolding into the new year to the cost of nearby businesses. 

Westlegate Tower first had scaffolding put up in 2019 after strong gusts ripped down a section of the cladding on the 11-storey apartment building. 

The completion date was pushed back to December 3 from mid-October, but the scaffolding continues to blight the skyline. 

Westlegate Tower's scaffolding completion date continues to be delayed

Westlegate Tower's scaffolding completion date continues to be delayed - Credit: Ben Hardy

The footway remains blocked off with a sign from Graham Construction apologising for the inconvenience caused.

It now states the path will now be closed until January 31, 2022. 

A staff member, who did not wish to be named, from Warings Lifestore directly beneath the tower said the business is losing out on customers who could cut across the path from Timber Hill. 

She said: "We were expecting it to finish much earlier but it is still going on. It has taken such a long time."

Scaffolding remains on Westlegate Tower 

Scaffolding remains on Westlegate Tower - Credit: Ben Hardy

Martin Schmierer, city councillor for the Mancroft ward, said: "It will have an impact on businesses as this is a major gateway to other parts of the city.

Most Read

  1. 1 Father and toddler abandoned at roadside after mask spat
  2. 2 Norwich delivery driver pleads guilty to Hermes parcels theft
  3. 3 One becomes four: Proposal to build new homes in built-up area
  1. 4 'Is this the worst ice rink in the world?'
  2. 5 How Next 'Boxing Day' sale will be different in Norfolk this year
  3. 6 Cat owner posts bank statement online to prove accusers wrong
  4. 7 Time running out for animal sanctuary in Norwich to find new home
  5. 8 GP surgery criticised for 'incredible lack of empathy'
  6. 9 Celebrity chef restaurant coming to Norwich
  7. 10 Wanted man arrested in Norwich

"The fact this is not the first time this has happened and it seems an ongoing issue over several months does raise questions with how it was not prioritised and not been completed yet." 

Mancroft ward councillor Martin Schmierer. Picture: Simon Finlay

Mancroft ward councillor Martin Schmierer. Picture: Simon Finlay - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

The chairman of the Westlegate Tower Residents Association, John Williams, has previously bemoaned the three year delays as being "absolutely ridiculous".

Both tenants and businesses have described feeling "left in the dark" over what is happening with the scaffolding delays with a lack of information being fed back to them.

A sign apologising for the footpath closure at Westlegate Tower

A sign apologising for the footpath closure at Westlegate Tower - Credit: Ben Hardy

Mancroft city councillor Sandra Bogelein said: "I would have thought it would have been done by now. It is quite surprising.

"We did contact them after the last Evening News article and they just said it was going to be sorted."

Sandra Bogelein, Green Party group leader and city councillor for Mancroft ward. Pic: Green Party.

City councillor Sandra Bogelein - Credit: Green Party

Watsons Property, which manages the tower, has previously said shortages in the UK cladding market were to blame for why repairs didn't actually start until August.

The company, which has previously spoken on behalf of the owner, has not responded when asked to comment.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The 'ice rink' was found to just be plastic squares sprayed with water. Insert: The Seeley Family

Christmas

Winter Woe-derland! Visitors slam Carrow Road Christmas event

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Roger Hickman's restaurant in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Norwich fine dining restaurant given lowly one-star hygiene rating

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Glen 'Glenny boy' Saffer has died

Family honours Glenn who was 'always smiling' and 'lived for music'

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Baked beans were found on Emma Pitcher's car on Monday morning

Car caked in beans and dog food stuffed in letterbox at family home

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon