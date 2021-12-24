Frustration as scaffolding completion date pushed back yet again

Scaffolding will remain on Westlegate Tower into the new year - Credit: Ben Hardy

A prominent tower block in the city centre will continue to lined with scaffolding into the new year to the cost of nearby businesses.

Westlegate Tower first had scaffolding put up in 2019 after strong gusts ripped down a section of the cladding on the 11-storey apartment building.

The completion date was pushed back to December 3 from mid-October, but the scaffolding continues to blight the skyline.



The footway remains blocked off with a sign from Graham Construction apologising for the inconvenience caused.

It now states the path will now be closed until January 31, 2022.

A staff member, who did not wish to be named, from Warings Lifestore directly beneath the tower said the business is losing out on customers who could cut across the path from Timber Hill.

She said: "We were expecting it to finish much earlier but it is still going on. It has taken such a long time."



Martin Schmierer, city councillor for the Mancroft ward, said: "It will have an impact on businesses as this is a major gateway to other parts of the city.

"The fact this is not the first time this has happened and it seems an ongoing issue over several months does raise questions with how it was not prioritised and not been completed yet."

Mancroft ward councillor Martin Schmierer.

The chairman of the Westlegate Tower Residents Association, John Williams, has previously bemoaned the three year delays as being "absolutely ridiculous".

Both tenants and businesses have described feeling "left in the dark" over what is happening with the scaffolding delays with a lack of information being fed back to them.



Mancroft city councillor Sandra Bogelein said: "I would have thought it would have been done by now. It is quite surprising.

"We did contact them after the last Evening News article and they just said it was going to be sorted."

City councillor Sandra Bogelein

Watsons Property, which manages the tower, has previously said shortages in the UK cladding market were to blame for why repairs didn't actually start until August.

The company, which has previously spoken on behalf of the owner, has not responded when asked to comment.