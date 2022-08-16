Ukrainian couple's struggle to find home due to eye-watering rents

A Ukrainian man who fled the Russian invasion of his home country has laid bare the struggle refugees are facing in finding a long-term home.

The cost of living crisis is expected to put a strain on many host families taking on refugees in the Fine City.

Leonid Babkin, 30, is actively looking at renting options having moved to Norwich with his 35-year-old girlfriend Olha Krutskikh in April.

He works as an Amazon delivery driver having fled from the Ukrainian city of Nikolaev.

Mr Babkin and his girlfriend are currently living with a young couple in the Chapel Break area of Bowthorpe.

He has begun looking at longer term options to relieve the pressure on his hosts but is coming up against impossible hoops to jump through.

Mr Babkin said: "There are questions about credit history and about when I rented in the UK in the past.

"I do not have any of this. It's a really big problem.

"I am looking on the internet and it's a big price for me to rent for six months.

"Our sponsors are very good to us - there's absolutely no problem there. I just understand the situation is not normal for them."

The Ukrainian flag flying near Norwich City Hall - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Mr Babkin's - who was in Poland at the time the war broke out - 37-year-old brother and 73-year-old grandmother are still living in Nikolaev.

He is hoping to be able to provide them with some financial support.

On top of this he is facing spending nearly £800 a month on rent with a deposit of more than £900.

His credit history is also acting as an obstacle as he has none built up in the UK.

It comes as the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has revealed the number of Ukrainian households which have become homeless - or at risk of becoming so after arriving in England - has doubled in less than two months.

Norwich City Council has said it will aim to rehome anyone whose six-month placement with a host family in the district has ended.

The authority's community support team, which includes two Ukrainian welfare officers, is in regular contact with all hosts and guests.