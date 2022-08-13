'Significant risk' of Ukraine homeless crisis amid cost of living woes

Terrified Ukrainian people fleeing the Russian invasion could be made homeless as the cost of living crisis impacts host families in the UK.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has revealed the number of Ukrainian households which have become homeless - or at risk of becoming so after arriving in England - has doubled in less than two months.

Rising energy bills means some households in the UK are considering ending their sponsorship arrangement after the Homes for Ukraine six-month period comes to an end, experts have warned.

Natalia Scott, 44, is a Ukrainian living in Sprowston with her Scottish husband, Gordon.

She hopes the government increases the £350 offered to hosts to around £500 to make the decision more manageable for sponsors.

Government ‘thank you’ payments for hosts are available for up to 12 months.

Mrs Scott said: "We all have this concern that after the six month period the Ukrainians will face uncertainty and fear of what to do.

"Even those committing to renting may not be able to do it due to their credit history or being unable to pay a deposit.

"A lot of refugees are in low pay jobs due to the language barriers."

There are currently 66 active hosts in Norwich with a further 18 hosts awaiting guests.

A total of 133 guests are being supported in the city.

But there are fears these numbers will deteriorate as the cost of living crisis is expected to worsen in the winter.

Mrs Scott - whose 23-year-old daughter Vika has return to Kyiv to be with her fiancée - hopes many Ukrainians will be able to go home within the next six months if the conflict begins to slow.

Meanwhile, the Local Government Association has said there is a "significant risk" that Ukrainian families will become homeless.

James Jamieson, chairman of the organisation, said: “Councils are continuing to work hard to help new arrivals from Ukraine settle in the UK and to support those in their communities offering assistance to those fleeing the devastating conflict.

"Councils, sponsors and Ukrainian guests all need to know what the options are as we get closer to the end of the six month initial placements period so they can start planning now.

"There is a significant risk that – even if rematching is available – many Ukrainian families may need to present as homeless because of a lack of sponsors or other options."

The city council has thanked all the hosts who have offered support to people arriving from Ukraine since the Russian invasion of the eastern European nation in the winter.

Councillor Gail Harris (Labour), Norwich City Council’s cabinet member for social housing and homelessness said: “Where possible we aim to rehouse anyone whose placement has ended with other local hosts who have expressed an interest in the scheme.

"You can still apply to be a host to help people that are unable return to their homes.

“Our community support team - which includes two Ukrainian welfare officers both originally from Ukraine - is in regular contact with all hosts and guests to support them through any potential issues or changes."

Data from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities shows more than 1,300 Ukrainian single households and families were assessed as homeless or threatened with homelessness between February 24 and July 29.

This was an increase from 660 households on June 3.

Jan Sheldon, chief executive at the St Martins homeless charity based in Norwich, said: "We support any person on the streets to the best of our ability.

"Our trustees have agreed a budget line this year specifically for people with limited eligibility."

The Association for Family Mediation of Ukraine has partnered with the charity National Family Mediation to offer free mediation for hosts and guests who are struggling to live together.

Jane Robey, chief executive at the National Family Mediation said: “The ‘thank you payment’ will no doubt help cover some additional expenses.

"But people are rightly worried amid reports of spiralling energy bills come October."