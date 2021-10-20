'Our lives are being destroyed': Neighbours' despair over noisy students

Published: 7:30 AM October 20, 2021

The University of East Anglia (UEA) has promised to investigate the complaints raised against students - Credit: Archant

People living near rowdy student houses have said life has become a misery with their kids frequently in tears because of noise at night.

And the University of East Anglia (UEA) has now promised it will investigate complaints from people living in Primula Drive, Salter Avenue and Jasmine Close.

One mother, who has lived in Primula Drive since 1997, said she has had a student defecate in her front garden as a protest gesture after she asked students to be quiet at night.

The junction of Primula Drive and Salter Avenue where there have been reports of noisy students causing disturbance at night - Credit: Google Maps

She has often heard students congregating around 11pm, either partying in the street or making their way to the campus or nightclubs.

"Our lives are being destroyed," said the woman, who did not wish to be named.

"Families who have lived here for decades have been driven out by the night time disturbances - one had a full nervous breakdown.

"My little girl is frequently in tears and tells me 'There's no point' when I say it's time for bed. We both sleep with double-glazed windows shut, even in hot weather and with earplugs in.

"Even then they wake us. They are so loud."

Steve Keyworth, 49, who lives in Salter Avenue with two young daughters, has brought a petition of 67 households to Norwich City Council calling for the authority to instate an article 4 direction.

Steve Keyworth - Credit: Contributed

This would control the numbers of students living in the road and Mr Keyworth claims 88pc of non-student households have signed it.

But Mr Keyworth believes the council has not yet shown enough action.

"It is not just the noise, but people also getting isolated around students," Mr Keyworth said.

A spokeswoman for the University said: "Students are part of the Norwich and Norfolk community and UEA takes its responsibilities to the local community seriously.

"The university regularly meets with councillors and landlords to discuss how we can improve and build community relationships. We have a ‘halls to homes’ initiative to ensure there is guidance and support available to all students.

"Where there are concerns we investigate and take the appropriate action.”

The city council has been contacted for comment.