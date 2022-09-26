Tree-felling concerns raised over city housing scheme
- Credit: McCarthy Stone/Archant
Concerns have been raised in connection with trees at a development which provides specialist retirement properties in the city.
Home construction company McCarthy Stone is into the third phase of its plan to create a retirement community in Bluebell Road near Newmarket Road.
The developer has submitted a tree preservation order to remove overhanging branches which are causing issues for a neighbouring property as well as obstructing the view of those using the cycleway and footpath.
This relates to Coralie Court which forms part of the first phase of the development.
Caroline Ackroyd, Liberal Democrat city councillor for the Eaton ward, said: "It is not a bad thing to have it cut back as there are always people going along the path and it's a well-used cycle track.
"There are concerns that people are not realising cyclists are whizzing up and may not be able to hear them coming if they are elderly."
The councillor also said she is aware of wider concerns with tree-felling taking place in connection with the development.
Mrs Ackroyd said: "I know people have concerns about these trees coming out. They are an important part of the environment."
Before submitting its planning application for the third phase, McCarthy Stone carried out a public consultation on its early proposals, including a virtual exhibition during February 2022.
More than 2,000 close neighbours, businesses and stakeholders were invited to view the plans for the 74 apartments and 26 bungalows.
McCarthy Stone has been contacted for comment on the tree-felling and the removal of overhanging branches.
Comments submitted on behalf of McCarthy Stone as part of the tree preservation order state it would be "prudent" for branches to be removed.
It adds: "The tree has developed several, long over-extended limbs some of which have recently failed.
"The neighbour to the east has raised concerns that further branches may fail.
"While most are not at exceptional risk of failure, it would be prudent to remove some as marked in the photographs on this plan."
A decision has yet to be made by the city council for the tree works application.