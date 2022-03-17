Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Housing

Sadness as tree felling gathers pace for housing development

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 1:55 PM March 17, 2022
Tree felling in Drayton. Anger over tree felling at the former David Rice Hospital. Pictures: Britta

Tree felling in Drayton at the former David Rice Hospital - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Villagers on the outskirts of the city are angry after trees near their homes were felled as part of a housing development.

Planning permission has been granted for nearly 30 homes to be built on the site of the former David Rice Hospital site in Drayton. 

Broadland District Council approved the plans which means more than 100 mature trees are currently being chopped down. 

Leonie Hemstock, co-owner of the Hemstock's Hair and Beauty Salon located opposite the site, said many customers have raised concerns over the felling.

Sisters Harri and Leonie Photo: Harri Hemstock

Leonie Hemstock is pictured with her sister Harri, co-owners of the Hemstock's Hair and Beauty Salon - Credit: Harri Hemstock

She said: "I was just talking to my sister about it saying how sad it is to see trees disappearing every day.

"Those woods were used all the time and a lot of those living in the estate nearby have dogs and would go for a walk there.

Tree felling in Drayton. Anger over tree felling at the former David Rice Hospital. Pictures: Britta

Tree felling in Drayton - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"I think it will be a shock for everyone who lives here. Drayton is a very close-knit community but it now seems to be getting bigger and a lot of people are worried."

Drayton Parish Council has secured the south end of the woodland site to ensure it remains open to the public for exercise. 

Tree felling in Drayton. Anger over tree felling at the former David Rice Hospital.

There has been anger over tree felling at the former David Rice Hospital in Drayton - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Chairman Graham Everett said: "It is a difficult one because there is nothing we can really do about it now Broadland District Council has approved the plans.

Most Read

  1. 1 M&S apologises after spiked anti-sleeping strips installed in window
  2. 2 Weather phenomenon causes 'brown rain' to fall in Norfolk
  3. 3 New barber shop opens in Norwich with Mini Cooper chair for kids
  1. 4 Huge city shop goes up for rent as gallery moves out
  2. 5 Children's bookshop in Norwich wins prestigious award
  3. 6 Burger boss celebrates 'jobs for life'
  4. 7 More than 700 student and 'co-living' homes planned for eyesore site
  5. 8 Huge Victorian home with room to improve is for sale in popular city suburb
  6. 9 Plans revealed to transform much-loved city pub and reopen it with new name
  7. 10 Man charged with supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Norwich

"We have shared people's concerns but we are limited in what we can do. The north side was a mental health building many, many years ago." 

Chairman of Drayton Parish Council Graham Everett at traffic calming measures on Drayton Hall Lane.

Drayton Parish Council chairman Graham Everett - Credit: Archant

The parish council has held talks with the developers amid fears over the new homes paving the way for further development at a later date. 

Sarah Hawken, parish council clerk, said: "We are aware that a number of our parishioners have concerns regarding the felling of trees at the David Rice development.

"Compliance with the planning conditions of this development resides with Broadland District Council, and not Drayton Parish Council.”

Tree felling in Drayton. Anger over tree felling at the former David Rice Hospital. Pictures: Britta

Tree felling in Drayton at the former David Rice Hospital - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A total of 10 of the 29 homes will be affordable and additional greenery will be planted to mitigate the loss of trees.

Broadland District Council has been contacted. 

The Lind Trust is listed as the applicant and efforts have been made to contact them.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Norwich Castle is marking the 100th anniversary of the Armistice with a special early opening on Rem

How you can visit some of Norwich's top attractions for free next week

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 04/06/12 of a street party to commemorate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee

First road closure confirmed for jubilee street party in Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
5 food businesses coming to Norwich in 2022

5 Food businesses coming to Norwich this year

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Chloe Smith joined Friends of Thorpe St Andrew's campaign against 725 new homes across Pinebanks, Langley and Griffin Lane

Chloe Smith

Objectors ramp up efforts to axe scale of 725 homes plan

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon