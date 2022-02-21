Neighbours' safety fears after 200ft tree falls on community centre

Ursula Harte of Longbow Close in Norwich is worried about a tree falling on her flat - Credit: Danielle Booden

A 200ft tree which crashed into a community centre during Storm Eunice left a woman so frightened she chose to stay in a hotel.

Neighbours in Longbow Close, a retirement complex in Old Lakenham to the south of the city, saw four trees topple on Friday afternoon.

One of the largest plants caused damage to the area's community centre.

The hub houses social and essential amenities for the retirement complex, including laundry facilities.

Ursula Harte, 66, said: "One of them fell on the front door of the community centre and damaged the roof.

"I think the trees had some damp which is why they've come down.

"The one that fell on the community centre has exposed about two foot of beam over the door, there's just bare beam poking out.

"I have a major concern that we have a 200ft high tree behind my flat, about 30 yards away, and that's the only major one that hasn't come down."

She added: "We use the community centre all the time. Saturday nights are for bingo, and there's a laundry room in there. People are always coming in and out, all day long.

"This is a sheltered complex, so this people come in for the services here on a regular basis."

The centre is run by Norwich City Council.

Ursula added: "The tree split in half. It fell on one neighbour's back path and the other demolished part of the roof.

The admin officer for St Martins Housing Group added she stayed at a Travelodge in Norwich's Riverside on Friday night because she didn't feel safe.

She added: "The tree is in such a close proximity to the flat, it's ridiculous.

"Trees have been falling down everywhere. The 200ft tree will fall directly on to my flat if it comes down."

A striped warning tape cordon has been placed around the facility and arborists attended over the weekend to chop and clear some debris, but the piles of destruction remain.

Norwich City Council has been approached for comment.