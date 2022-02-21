News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Housing

Neighbours' safety fears after 200ft tree falls on community centre

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 2:44 PM February 21, 2022
Updated: 2:48 PM February 21, 2022
Ursula Hart, a resident of Longbow Close in Norwich, who is worried about a tree falling on her flat

Ursula Harte of Longbow Close in Norwich is worried about a tree falling on her flat - Credit: Danielle Booden

A 200ft tree which crashed into a community centre during Storm Eunice left a woman so frightened she chose to stay in a hotel.

Neighbours in Longbow Close, a retirement complex in Old Lakenham to the south of the city, saw four trees topple on Friday afternoon. 

One of the largest plants caused damage to the area's community centre. 

Damage to Longbow Community Centre in Norwich after trees fell during the storms. Picture: Danielle

Damage to Longbow Community Centre in Norwich after trees fell during Storm Eunice - Credit: Danielle Booden

The hub houses social and essential amenities for the retirement complex, including laundry facilities.

Trees fallen on Longbow Close in Norwich during the storms. Picture: Danielle Booden

Trees fallen in Longbow Close, Norwich during Storm Eunice - Credit: Danielle Booden

Ursula Harte, 66, said: "One of them fell on the front door of the community centre and damaged the roof.

"I think the trees had some damp which is why they've come down.

"The one that fell on the community centre has exposed about two foot of beam over the door, there's just bare beam poking out.

"I have a major concern that we have a 200ft high tree behind my flat, about 30 yards away, and that's the only major one that hasn't come down."

The tree on Longbow Close that resident Ursula Hart is worried will fall on their block of flats. Pi

The tree in Longbow Close that Ursula Harte is worried will fall on her block of flats - Credit: Danielle Booden

She added: "We use the community centre all the time. Saturday nights are for bingo, and there's a laundry room in there. People are always coming in and out, all day long. 

"This is a sheltered complex, so this people come in for the services here on a regular basis."

The centre is run by Norwich City Council.

Ursula added: "The tree split in half. It fell on one neighbour's back path and the other demolished part of the roof.

Trees that have fallen at Longbow Close in Norwich during the storms. Picture: Danielle Booden

Fallen trees litter Longbow Close, Norwich in the wake of Storm Eunice - Credit: Danielle Booden

The admin officer for St Martins Housing Group added she stayed at a Travelodge in Norwich's Riverside on Friday night because she didn't feel safe.

She added: "The tree is in such a close proximity to the flat, it's ridiculous.

"Trees have been falling down everywhere. The 200ft tree will fall directly on to my flat if it comes down."

A striped warning tape cordon has been placed around the facility and arborists attended over the weekend to chop and clear some debris, but the piles of destruction remain.

Trees that have fallen at Longbow Close in Norwich during the storms. Picture: Danielle Booden

Destruction in and around Longbow Close Norwich has been cordoned off with tape - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norwich City Council has been approached for comment.

