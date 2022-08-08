Traffic fears over 4,000 homes plan near danger bridge

Taylor Wimpey has plans for nearly 4,000 new homes in Rackheath. Pictured inset is villager Dave Hardingham - Credit: Taylor Wimpey/Harry Torrance

Campaigners are calling for a road to be closed amid fears over traffic from thousands of planned new homes.

Taylor Wimpey's North Rackheath Masterplan could see up to 3,850 new homes built on land north of Green Lane West.

The plans - which have yet to be submitted as a full planning application - also include two primary schools, one secondary school, provision for sports facilities and a community waste recycling centre.

But villagers are concerned about the potential volume of traffic which would be travelling along Station Road and Norwich Road - particularly as there is an extremely narrow bridge along the route.

The North Rackheath Masterplan will be revised ahead of the first planning application being sent to Broadland District Council later this year - Credit: Submitted

A survey conducted by campaigners showed 99pc of the 102 respondents would like to see Muck Lane closed to traffic at a point north of Dakenham Hall Cottages.

A spokesman for the campaigners said this would enable folk living in Station Road and adjoining roads to easily exit at the Norwich Road junction.

There have also been some calls from the group for some form of barrier to be installed to prevent cars from the new development rat-running along Muck Lane as a short cut to Station Road.

Taylor Wimpey has plans for nearly 4,000 new homes in Rackheath - Credit: supplied

Taylor Wimpey has stated its intention to close Muck Lane to vehicles west of the Salhouse railway station car park.

It says a controlled access for bus service and emergency vehicles would be installed and vehicle access from the east would be retained for existing homeowners.

Dave Hardingham, 63, who lives in Dakenham Close, said: "I fear a pleasant country lane will be turned into a highway. I am full of concerns for the bridge in Station Road alone.

"There are often cars meeting head on and there is no real footpath underneath. Prams and wheelchairs often have to move into the road and the handrail is very decrepit.

Dave Hardingham, who lives in Dakenham Close in Rackheath - Credit: Harry Torrance

"I am seriously hoping the road will be blocked but it seems unlikely."

Taylor Wimpey has pledged a network of cycle and pedestrian friendly infrastructure throughout the site, much of which would be segregated from cars on the road.

The developer has also stated Stonehouse Road would also be closed to private vehicles and turned into a bridleway, pedestrian and cycle link.

The start of Muck Lane from Station Road in Rackheath which is being earmarked for closure as part of Taylor Wimpey's plans - Credit: Google Maps

But there are fears among villagers that they will not stick to such promises.

Recent Salhouse Parish Council meetings have seen heated discussion with some villagers believing the authority is showing a lack of support over the road closure.

Andrew Terry, 54, who lives in Station Road, is among those who signed the petition calling for Muck Lane to be closed.

Andrew Terry, who lives in Rackheath - Credit: Harry Torrance

He said: "It is bad enough now. There are so many near misses.

"As soon as anything happens on the NDR, people use the road as a shortcut. There are an estimated 12,000 car journeys a day according to the developer.

"There will be long queue running back to the NDR and Wroxham Road. I am bemused as to why the parish council wants to keep the road open."

Taylor Wimpey's Masterplan was first set out in 2018 but has now been refined and is currently at outline planning stages having been submitted in March this year.

The narrow bridge in Station Road - Credit: Google Maps

The site was originally farmland until 1943 before being converted into the military airfield RAF Rackheath during the Second World War.

Fran Whymark, Conservative district and county councillor for Rackheath, expects it to take around 10 years for the homes to be fully built in phases.

He referred to Natural England's aims to tackle nutrient pollution which is delaying thousands of planning applications for new homes across the county.

Fran Whymark, Broadland District Councillor - Credit: Archant

Regarding the road closure, Mr Whymark added: "In some ways I can understand it being closed as it will be used as rat-run to Norwich Road and Salhouse Road out to South Walsham.

"But I can see both sides to it. Do we want integrated communities or separated communities?"

"I applaud the fact they are trying to take action now with the petition."

Taylor Wimpey and Salhouse Parish Council have been contacted for comment.

City's housing boom

Many building projects are under way in the city and more are to follow.

The Greater Norwich Local Plan is the blueprint for assessing where these should be built.

This map shows where housing would be allocated if the Greater Norwich Local Plan is approved.

This map shows where housing would be allocated if the Greater Norwich Local Plan is approved. Pic: Greater Norwich Development Partnership. - Credit: Greater Norwich Development Partnership

It has been drawn up by local councils and is now being assessed by government planning inspectors.

Norwich City Council, Broadland District Council and South Norfolk Council are working together for the project.

They have suggested more than 500 locations after a call for sites in 2015 and another 200 were subsequently put forward in 2018.

The plan's objectives include providing "high-quality homes of the right density, size, mix and tenure to meet people’s needs".

But there has been debate about how the homes should be spread out across the three districts.