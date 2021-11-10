Dispute over plans to build new homes to replace row of garages

The existing vehicles access for the proposed homes in Tills Road, Sprowston - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to flatten a row of garages to make way for new homes in Sprowston have been pushed back by those living in the area.

Clarion Housing Group has submitted outline proposals to build six homes in Tills Road in a densely populated neighbourhood.

The site currently contains 13 garages which Clarion say are "in various states of disrepair and usage".

But a public comment submitted to Broadland District Council from someone living in Lowry Cole Road, just off Tills Road, has questioned this.

He commented: "I have had my garage on this site since 1979 and a second garage since 1992.

"The applicant states the garages are in various states of disrepair which is untrue as all the garages are maintained in good state and are all in use, apart from the very end one which requires a repair.

"Therefore I object to this development as I believe I now have obtained squatters rights to this site, and was not consulted about this."

Clarion is proposing the homes will be two-bed for four people, and will have a minimum of 12 to 15 parking bays.

The design and access statement says vehicles access to the site is currently available, but there are plans to accommodate additional access for fire and refuse vehicles.

And the applicant states it will ensure space separation from neighbours with no overlooking from gables and maintenance of mature landscaping.

But a public comment on the planning portal from someone living in Tills Road raises concerns over an invasion of privacy as well.

This is as a result of the access being directly in front of the ground floor windows of properties.

The comment adds there would be "overcrowding of parking along the street" and "a cramped form of development".

Another comment from a 77-year-old, who lives in the adjacent North Walsham Road, says: "As we live in a quiet and low crime area, I cannot feel all that comfortable with some aspects of the plan."

She also goes on to raise concerns over windows overlooking properties.

Sprowston town councillor Bill Couzens said: "We will be considering the application at town council next week I suspect."

